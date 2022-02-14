Horizon Forbidden West merch now available

Guerrilla Games has released more details over the weekend for the new Horizon Forbidden West merch that will be available for fans to purchase. The highly anticipated second game in the series Horizon Forbidden West will be officially launching in just a few days time on February 18, 2022. Offering a single player action role-playing game exclusively launching on the PS4 and PS5.

To whet your appetites one last time before its launch Guerrilla Games has also released a new cinematic trailer providing a 60 second glimpse at Aloy and the games environment. Bo de Vries Community Lead at Guerrilla has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the merchandised you will be able to purchase.

Horizon Forbidden West merch

“With Horizon Forbidden West releasing next week, we want to celebrate the occasion by launching some incredible new items within Horizon Raw Materials, our very own merch brand for our adventurous hunters and avid collectors. Our various partners have worked really hard to create some stunning new pieces for you, which we’re very happy to announce are available starting today; enjoy! Our collection in the PlayStation Gear Store is expanding significantly with some amazing and comfy new clothing and lifestyle accessories. “

“Horizon Forbidden West is launching soon on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West, a deadly frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. “

Source : Guerrilla Games

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals