New Unity XR Hands Package enables hand tracking with OpenXR

Unity Technologies has released a new Unity XR Hands Package bringing with it a number of new tweaks and enhancements as well as enabling and tracking with OpenXR. Released as a package for the companies Unity cross-platform game developer and engine the latest edition enables developers to add hand tracking without using headset-specific SDKs.

Released as a preview package XR Hands supports virtual reality hand tracking via both Unity’s standard XR subsystem and OpenXR. Enabling it to support other systems such as the XR Interaction Toolkit. Unity is also hoping to add support for other OpenXR headsets with hand tracking already supports the Meta Quest and Microsoft HoloLens systems.

Unity XR Hands Package

“The XR Hands package defines an API that allows you to access hand tracking data from devices that support hand tracking. To access hand tracking data, you must also enable a provider plug-in that implements the XR hand tracking subsystem. The XR Hands package defines the API for hand tracking, but doesn’t implement the feature itself.

To use hand tracking on a target platform, you also need a separate provider plug-in package for that platform that has been updated to provide hand-tracking data to the XRHandSubsystem, the subsystem which this package defines.”

“This package will work with OpenXR if the OpenXR package is installed and in use. To see if other provider plug-in packages you use supports hand tracking, check the documentation for those packages.

A visualizer sample is provided that can be imported into your project through the Samples tab of this package’s view in the Package Manager window. This sample has a mesh and script that assume OpenXR layout, so it is recommended you either use the OpenXR plug-in or one that conforms to the OpenXR hand joint layout.”

Source : Upload VR





