Riotee open source battery-free Internet of Things platform

Developers, engineers, makers and electronics enthusiasts might be interested in a new open source battery free Internet of Things platform that will soon be available from the Crowd Supply website, taking the form of Riotee. The Riotee Board measures just 56 x 23 mm and combines a Riotee Module with a USB Type-C connector and circuitry that facilitates programming and debugging.

Every year millions of new portable IoT devices are sold, and they are all powered by batteries. Regularly replacing millions of batteries is inconvenient, expensive, and bad for the environment. We believe it’s time for a responsible Internet of Things that leaves batteries behind in favor of renewable energy and sustainable energy storage.”

Internet of Things platform

Our battery-free devices rely entirely on energy that can be harvested from sources like small solar panels. The harvested energy is often unreliable and insufficient to power such a device directly. To remain operable, it will accumulate energy in tiny, sustainable capacitors. When those capacitors are charged, the device will activate and function until its capacitors are drained, at which point it will turn off until it has gathered enough energy to resume operation. Our custom hardware-and-software solution automatically handles this intermittent execution so that you can write your code just like you would for a powered board.”

The Riotee Module is the heart of our product. It integrates energy harvesting, energy storage, power management, non-volatile memory, a powerful Cortex-M4 processor, and a 2.4-GHz, BLE-compatible radio into a tiny module with the footprint of a postage stamp. Solder it to a PCB full of sensors, peripherals, and whatever else you need for your application. Add a solar panel, and you have a fully functional, battery-free device!

For full specifications and more information on then Riotee Internet of Things platform jump over to the official Crowd Supply project page by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply





