Lion Energy 5V @ 50W folding solar panels

If you are searching for a portable solar charging solution, you may be interested in the 50w folding solar panel array created by the engineers at Lion Energy. When unfolded use the solar panels integrated kickstand is to position the panels in direct sunlight and charge your devices using one of three different connections either USB-C, USB or the included 10′ barrel to barrel cord.

The folding solar panels provide up to 5V @ 50W charging output of clean virtual limitless renewable energy and when folded measure just 11.25″ x 11.25″ x 1.63″ in size and way only 3lbs. Consisting of four strong monocrystalline panels are enclosed in a protective case that folds into a compact profile.

Folding solar panels

– The Lion 50W is 50% lighter at only 3 lbs compared to over 6+ lbs of our competitors. This makes a huge difference when you’re on the go.

– Folded up, the Lion 50W is almost 6″ smaller in dimensions, making it easier to carry with you on the go.

– The Lion 50W gives more port options with USB-A, USB-C, and barrel and it charges your devices faster.

– Competively priced, rugged and efficient, you’re getting amazing value.

“This foldable 50 Watt solar panel lets you solar charge all of our Lion Energy power banks and our Safari LT solar station. You can even plug any USB or USB-C device directly into this powerful solar panel and charge them directly by the sun. The Lion 50W has four monocrystalline panels that are enclosed in a protective case that folds down to a compact profile for easy storage and versatility. Best of all is only 3 lbs – so your options for taking power with you are almost limitless.”

“The Lion 50W foldable solar panel is part of our pride of products that helps create clean, limitless, renewable energy to power your life. It’s designed to be the most user-friendly, plug-and-play solar panel on the market. Weighing in at 3 lbs, the Lion 50W foldable solar panel makes it easy to bring power on any of your adventures. Use it back-packing, camping, out on a hike, or anywhere you want to bring power with you. Extend your time outdoors by a few more days because you now have the power you need to make things last.”

Source : Lion Energy

