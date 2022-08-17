HyperJuice 245w GaN charger and 245w USB-C battery pack

HyperX has today introduced two new additions to its range of charging accessories in the form of the HyperJuice 245 W GaN Desktop Charger and 245 W USB-C Battery Pack. Originally launched via a successful crowdfunding campaign and brought to life thanks to over 5000 backers and generating over $1 million in funding the 245w GaN charger and 245w USB-C battery pack are now available to purchase directly from the official HyperX online store priced at $200 and $250 respectively. Check out the full specifications for both listed below.

245w GaN charger and USB-C battery pack

“Need power on the go? The world’s first HyperJuice 245 W USB-C Battery Pack takes the same 245 W of USB-C power on the road for the traveling professional. It boasts a whopping 100Wh/27000mAh airline-safe battery capacity, two 100 W (max) and two 65 W (max) USB-C Power Delivery ports, giving you the ability to charge four USB-C devices like laptops, tablets, DSLR cameras, smartphones, drones, gaming consoles all at the same time.

It features an illuminated OLED screen to inform users about the remaining battery capacity and charging power of each port and comes with a 100 W input so that you can quickly recharge the battery in 1 hour using the HyperJuice 245 W GaN Charger or any 100 W USB-C charger.”

“With four 100 W (max) USB-C Power Delivery ports powered by industry-leading GaN technology, users will be able to power four mid-size 60 W laptops (like the 13″ MacBook Pro/Air) or quick charge two large 100 W laptops (16″ MacBook Pro), tablet (iPad Pro) and smartphone (iPhone 13) all at the same time from a pocket-sized charger.”

HyperJuice 245 W GaN Desktop Charger $200

Fast Charge Four MacBook Pros Simultaneously. 245 W of power with four 100 W USB-C charging ports enables the user to fast charge four 13″ MacBook Pros (61 W) simultaneously.

Space Saving Portable Design. Keep your workspace minimal and travel seamlessly with a compact design that is only slightly larger than the Apple 96 W charger.

Safe Power Solution. Get peace of mind when charging with over current, over voltage, over temperature and short-circuit protection.

Power Delivery PD 3.0, Qualcomm Quick Charge QC 3.0, Programmable Power Supply PPS Compatibility. Fast charging compatibility for iPhone, Android and Samsung devices.

Ports: 4x USB-C 100 W PD

Dimensions: 105 x 100 x 32 mm / 4.13″ x 3.93″ x 1.25″

Weight: 582 g / 20.52 oz / 1.28 lb

HyperJuice 245 W USB-C Battery Pack $250

Fast Charge Four Devices Simultaneously. 245 W of power with 2 x 100 W and 2 x 60 W USB-C charging ports to enable the user to fast charge two 16″ MacBook Pros (96 W), an iPad (30 W) and an iPhone (20 W) simultaneously.

Airline-safe 100 Wh/27000 mAh Battery Capacity. High capacity battery capable of charging an iPhone 13 nine times or an M1 MacBook Pro 13″ two times.

100 W Passthrough Charging. 100 W USB-C PD passthrough charging enables the user to charge the battery pack in about one hour while charging other devices simultaneously.

OLED Indicator. Provides crystal clear, real time battery capacity status and power usage information.

Safe Power Solution. Get peace of mind when charging with over current, over voltage, over temperature and short-circuit protection.

Power Delivery PD 3.0, Qualcomm Quick Charge QC 3.0, Programmable Power Supply PPS Compatibility. Fast charging compatibility for iPhone, Android and Samsung devices.

Ports: 2x USB-C 100 W PD, 2 xUSB-C 65 W PD

Dimensions: 191 x 81 x 28 mm / 7.51 x 3.18 x 1.10″

Weight: 765 g / 26.98 oz / 1.68 lb

Source : HyperX

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals