If you are looking for a quick docking monitor to increase the size of your smaller laptop or tablet while at your desk. You may be interested in the newly unveiled EIZO 23.8-inch USB Type-C docking monitor. The FlexScan EV2490 provides a similar design to the previously released 27-inch FlexScan EV2795 offering users a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and the smaller 24.1-inch EV2495 offering users a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

The EV2490’s 23.8-inch, Full HD resolution provides a more compact resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, providing an option for users looking for a compact and versatile solution that includes the added value features of EIZO’s Premium business monitor lineup.

“Contributing to a more sustainable future remains an important goal for both businesses and consumers who are looking to manufacturers to carry out environmentally friendly initiatives. As part of EIZO’s commitment to care for the environment, the EV2490 is the first FlexScan product to move away from using plastic and styrofoam in its packaging.

The monitor is safely packed using molded pulp, which is made from recycled cardboard and newspaper, and cables are wrapped in environmentally friendly pulp sheet instead of plastic bags. Furthermore, the EV2490 is supplied with a single USB Type-C cable with multi-purpose functionality in place of multiple separate signal cables that may be non-essential to the user’s desktop configuration. EIZO aims to continue these and other responsible manufacturing practices to promote sustainability without compromising product quality.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always, the FlexScan EV2490 docking monitor is expected to be available next month.

Source : EIZO

