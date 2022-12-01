Keep your devices charged with the DEXPOLE folding solar panel array



Outdoor adventures or those of you that stay away from the electrical grid for longer periods of time, may be interested in a new folding solar panel array created by the team at SF Maker. Equipped with four panels the solar array features a 24,000mAh battery and PD65W fast charging technology and is compatible with all USB devices says its creators.

Launched via Kickstarter last month the project is now coming to its end with only three days remaining, after raising over four times it’s required pledge goal. So if you’re interested in early bird pricing don’t delay. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $99 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates).

“DEXPOLE lets you keep on charging at any time and any place. Whether on a beach, a trail, or simply in the mountains, DEXPOLE Solar Power Bank will be ready for use. A power outage can happen at any time, but with DEXPOLE Solar Power Bank in your emergency preparedness kit or bag, all of your basic power needs are satisfied.”

If the DEXPOLE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the DEXPOLE folding solar panel array project observe the promotional video below.

“The foldable design of the DEXPOLE solar power bank is not only lightweight but also beautiful and portable. Furthermore, the advanced seamless and dustproof film coating design extends its lifespan. Using it anywhere is convenient because the minimalist design makes it look stylish, and the perfect size can be put into your backpack when hiking, or hung outside your bag when traveling outdoors. No doubt it’s your never-ending power supply!”

“The outer surface adopts high-grade film materials, and the connection between the film coating and the solar panel abandons the general sewing process and adopts innovative hot pressing technology so that the product can not see any sewing marks, which not only realizes beauty but also plays a role in dust prevention, and increases the life of solar panels.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the folding solar panel array, jump over to the official DEXPOLE crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





