Apple M1 Ultra is their most powerful processor to date

At the Apple press event yesterday we got to see the new Mac Studio, this is Mac is powered by the Apple M1 Ultra processor.

The M1 Ultra is Apple’s most powerful Silicon processor to date and it is the fourth processor in their range, it joins the M1, M1 Pro, and the M1 Max.

The new processor can be configured with up to 128GB of unified memory (RAM) and it features a 20-core CPU and a 64-core GPU. It is also designed to be more power-efficient than other processors.

“M1 Ultra is another game-changer for Apple silicon that once again will shock the PC industry. By connecting two M1 Max die with our UltraFusion packaging architecture, we’re able to scale Apple silicon to unprecedented new heights,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. “With its powerful CPU, massive GPU, incredible Neural Engine, ProRes hardware acceleration, and huge amount of unified memory, M1 Ultra completes the M1 family as the world’s most powerful and capable chip for a personal computer.”

You can find out more details about the new Apple M1 Ultra over at Apple’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing some benchmarks on this new processor.

Source Apple

