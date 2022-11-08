SuperBase V plug and play home energy storage system

If you are searching for a convenient and modular way to store power to be readily available during power blackouts or simply provide portable power stations that can be easily moved around your home or taken on your next adventure. You might be interested in the worlds first plug and play home energy storage solution in the form of SuperBase V. Offering up to 64kWh and capable of providing AC outputs from 3800-7600W via 120/240V Dual Voltage connections. The SuperBase V home energy storage solution is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already raised over $4 million, thanks to over 1000 backer with still 11 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $2599 or £2262 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SuperBase V is the first and only home energy storage system with semi-solid state batteries for greater storage capacity and superior safety. With dual 120V/240V output, dual input up to 6,600W, the industry’s fastest solar charging performance, seamless UPS feature, and customizable systems with up to 64kWh of storage capacity, SuperBase V ensures you are supercharged anytime, anywhere.”

Home energy storage

If the SuperBase V campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the SuperBase V home energy storage system project play the promotional video below.

“SuperBase V is the first plug-and-play home energy storage system designed for the whole house. A customizable energy ecosystem with user-centric design and revolutionary technology, SuperBase V sets a new standard for home energy storage. SuperBase V is the world’s first home energy storage system with semi-solid state batteries. At more than 228Wh/kg, our semi-solid state batteries have up to 42% more energy per pound compared to lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. And with our battery management software, internal battery life can be an amazing 10 years or more.”

“The SuperBase V6400 has a storage capacity of 6.4 kWh (6,438Wh). The maximum configuration for SuperBase V6400 includes two base units and eight Satellite Batteries for a total capacity of 64kWh. This is enough energy to power a typical household for a week or more. A single SuperBase V can provide up to 3,800W of power, and two units can be connected together to provide up to 7,600W. That’s enough power to supply a typical household with a washer, dryer, heater, refrigerator and more.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the home energy storage system, jump over to the official SuperBase V crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



