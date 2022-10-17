Control IoT devices from your phone with Arduino Cloud

Developers, hobbyists and electronic enthusiasts looking for ways to control their IoT devices and projects remotely from their phones, might be interested in learning more about the Arduino Cloud. The official Arduino development team have created the Arduino Cloud to enable makers, IoT enthusiasts, and professionals too easily connected projects based on a wide range of Arduino boards including the ESP32, and ESP8266.

Development and firmware deployment can be completed using the online web editor where a large number of templates and projects can help you get started easily. Over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates are additionally available for Arduino boards.

“Following Arduino’s vision, it has been carefully designed to provide the most user-friendly and intuitive experience, abstracting the complex tasks that create barriers for users who are not familiar with coding. The result is an integrated platform where users can develop, deploy, manage, and monitor their connected devices.”

Control IoT devices

By installing the Arduino IoT Remote App (available for Android and iOS), you’ll automatically see your phone as a usable device in the IoT Cloud, with a number of variables automatically created and associated with it.

“Managing and monitoring the devices and connected sensors is done with the IoT Cloud. The platform allows the creation of devices, things, and variables that can be managed through rich and customizable dashboards that help users visualize their device’s status and data. They are accessible remotely via a native mobile app and users’ web space and integration with third-party platforms like Alexa or IFTTT is possible.”

“Arduino Cloud has a feature called phone device that does precisely that. The goal is to provide the users with a tool that allows them to have a quick out-of-the-box experience with the IoT Cloud without the need of using a Cloud-compatible board. “

For more information on connecting your projects to the Arduino Cloud and controlling them remotely, directly from your phone whether it be Android or iOS jump over to the official Arduino blog by following the link below.

