Unlockit Android 12, 11 easy Samsung FRP bypass tool

Sponsored:

Smartphones have become a major part of our life and companies are forever striving to improve your privacy and security. One such new technology is Factory Reset Protection Lock or FRP lock for short, created to prevent unwanted access to your Android phone after a factory reset. When your Android phone registers a factory reset it will prevent access to anyone other than the original Samsung or Google Account owner, who will need to login to the Android phone to restore its functionality. The FRP lock prevents unauthorised access to any part of the phone and has been implemented by manufacturers just in case you should lose your phone or have it stolen.

Easy FRP bypass

Although FRP lock technology is extremely useful to protect your hardware, but sometimes even the original owner of a phone might need to bypass the FRP lock to gain access to the Android phone or tablet after a reset. For instance, if you have forgotten your original Google account login details when the phone has been reset or a family member needs to bypass FRP on their phone.

If you are searching for a way to easily bypass FRP lock on Samsung technology or Android devices from another manufacturer. You will be pleased to know that there is an easy FRP bypass tool available as Unlockit Android. Specifically designed to help you easily bypass any FRP protection the Unlockit Android FRP toolkit offers users an easy to use one click solution to the FRP lock problem.

One-Click Samsung FRP Bypass

Thanks to the engineers responsible for creating the Unlockit Android application you do not need to have a Samsung account, alliance shield, secondary phone, be tech savvy or even download any APK files. Every stage of the unlocking and bypass process is handled by the easy FRP bypass tool and all version of the Android operating system are supported. If your phone has been reset and you have lost access to it, then follow this quick guide and check out the videos below to see how easy it is to use the FRP bypass tool without the need to enter the original Google or Samsung account holders login credentials.

How to bypass Samsung FRP lock with Unlockit Android

By following the three simple steps below you should be able to easily re-gain access to your phone bypassing any FRP lock technology.

1. First visit the Unlockit Android website and download the latest version of the software and install it on to your PC computer. Once installed open the Unlockit Android application and click “Start” to begin the bypass process. Connect your SamsunUnlockit Android Bypass FRP Lock on Samsung

g device to the PC using a spare USB cable and the FRP bypass software will try to connect to your device through the computer.

2. Once a connection has been made you will be asked to select the operating system installed on your Android phone or tablet. Don’t worry if you can’t remember the exact OS installed on your phone, Unlockit Android will provide a list of possible options and also has a feature enabling you to select “All Android Versions“.

3. Once you have made your selection the Unlockit Android FRP bypass toolkit will get to work to bypass FRP Samsung locks, its that easy! Simply follow the on screen prompts to setup your device while the process works its magic.

During the process Unlockit Android will ask you to make a call by entering the “Emergency Call” section on your phone. Don’t worry you won’t be calling the emergency services but entering a special code to enter its “Test Mode“. Simply dial *#0*# to do this and allow “USB debugging” on your phone. Finally, confirm you have entered the test mode and Unlockit Android will have successfully removed and FRP lock from your device.

After removal your Android device will automatically restart and once the phone or tablet has rebooted you should have full access to the device as if it had just been removed from the box after purchase. If you phone screen flashes for any reason, simply wait for a couple of minutes as this is normal after a restart. If your screen continues to flash manually restart your Android device once again.

Unlockit Android Pricing & Support

The easy FRP bypass tool has been specifically designed to work with a wide variety of different Samsung phones including the S22/S21/S20/S10/S9, A72/A52/A32/A12 and more. As well as supporting a wide variety of different Android operating system such as : Android 12, Android 11, Android 9.0 – 10.0, Android 8.0 – 8.1, Android 7.0 – 7.1.2 and Android 6.0 – 6.0.1.

Affordably priced the easy to use FRP bypass tool Unlockit Android is available in a number of different ways depending on your needs. A One Month Plan is priced at $29.95 and a 12 Month Plan priced at $39.95. However a Lifetime Plan is also available offering the best value, priced at just $49.95 providing access to the Unlockit Android whenever you need it as many times as you like. Also is you use the coupon code : DHTTE3 you will also receive an additional 20% off any plan for a limited time.

20% Discount Code for Unlockit Android : DHTTE3

1-Month Plan: $29.95

1-Year Plan: $39.95

Lifetime Plan: $49.95

If for some reason the process to bypass the Samsung FRP lock has not completed successfully, simply repeat the process selecting a different Android operating system during set up. More information on bypassing the Samsung FRP lock on different Android operating system is available from the official Foneazy website.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

