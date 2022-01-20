MockGo iPhone GPS location spoofer – no jailbreak needed

Sponsored:

If you would like complete control over your smartphone’s GPS location without the need to jailbreak your iPhone, you may be interested in the MockGo iPhone GPS Spoofer application, available for both Windows and MacOS operating systems. The MockGo app has been specifically created to help you easily change the GPS location of your device or simulator a natural movement path that can be used for a wide variety of different applications. Including location-based apps and games as well as playing tricks on your friends and work colleagues to spoof your location, showing them you are located somewhere you are not. The MockGo application even allows you to import GPX files and control your location using a joystick, allowing you to move your location with precision around the city streets or country as required.

Once you have installed the MockGo application on your Windows or Apple computer, you can then teleport your GPS location to anywhere in the world. Simulating one-stop movement or multi-stop movement depending on your needs. The main application is under 190 MB in size and once downloaded will allow you to use a restricted version of the application for free to test out its features before you make a purchase.

Location based games

If you enjoy playing location-based games such as Pokémon GO, Mobile Legends and others, but would prefer to remain in your home during the colder seasons or perhaps when it’s raining, you can use the MockGo iPhone GPS spoofer app to overcome geo-restrictions, allowing you to capture monsters, gain treasures, upgrades and more from the comfort of your sofa. The MockGo app makes it easy to fake GPS for Pokémon GO on iPhone.

Thanks to the natural movement and real-time simulation technology incorporated into MockGo, the app can be used for leisure or work without you ever needing to leave your home. To teleport yourself to a new location anywhere in the world, simply install the software and connect your iOS device to your computer using a charging and data cable and click the “Start” button to enable the application. Once your device is recognized, the application will present you with your current location on the map in a new window. If the location of your devices slightly out, simply click on the “Center On” target style icon located in the lower right-hand corner and the app will automatically adjust your location for more precision.

Instantly teleport your GPS location to anywhere in the world

The main icons located in the top right corner of your screen allow you to enter “Teleport Mode” enter “One-stop mode”, “Multi-stop mode” and finally upload a GPX file. Once you are ready to teleport by clicking the first icon in the menu, enter your desired location in the search box in the top left-hand corner of your screen and press go. As you type locations around the world, suggestions will be displayed in a list below, enabling you to select well-known places with ease, saving you time and effort. Once you have chosen your desired teleportation location, it will be shown on the map screen for confirmation. If you are happy with the positioning of your desired spoofed location, simply click “Move here” and the GPS location of your device will be updated to your new spoofed location. You can even add favorite locations to the app making it even easier to quickly jump from one location to another when needed.

If anyone was to now check the location of your device, they would see that you have now moved to your chosen spoofed destination. Any third parties tracking your location will see that your device is now at your new location rather than where you are actually positioned. Each time you change your devices GPS location, it will be updated immediately. To check that everything is working correctly, simply go to the Apple Map on your iOS device to verify your new GPS location.

Spoof GPS movement of your iOS device

If you need to simulate movement, this can be done easily using either the “One-stop mode” or “Multi-stop mode” as their names suggest the One-stop mode allows you to move from one location to another at a desired pace, either walking, cycling or in a vehicle. There is even an option that allows you to enter a “Realistic Mode”. This mode automatically varies your speed by up to 30% plus or minus either way at five-second intervals, providing a more realistic visual appearance when you spoof travelling from one location to another, and can be used in either the One-stop mode or Multi-stop modes.

Multi-stop mode allows you to move through multiple locations depending on your needs and by importing a GPX file you can upload positions easily and quickly whenever you need, travelling from one to another at a speed of your choosing. Another useful feature of the MockGo GPS iPhone spoofing application is the ability to control multiple iOS devices simultaneously, and the app supports up to 5 devices on a single license.

One-time pricing and monthly subscriptions

The MockGo iPhone GPS location spoofer app is available via monthly subscription plans or a lifetime onetime purchase of just $59.95. A one month plan costs just $9.95 and a 3 month plan is available for $19.95 and a one year auto renew annual plan is available for $39.95. Foneazy except PayPal and credit cards from its online store, which offers a “secure payment process and trustworthy after sale service”. For peace of mind, Foneazy also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with all its products, allowing you to try it out before purchase to make sure it suits your needs, before you part with any of your hard earned cash. If you need to you can also easily upgrade or downgrade your subscription plan, which will be automatically updated at the end of your billing period with no extra charges to be paid.

30% OFF discount coupon code: FPU5YU

Free vs Paid versions

The major difference between the free trial version and the paid version is usage restrictions, and certain spoofing options can be used just a couple of times in the free version. Once the MockGo iOS GPS app is unlocked, all the spoofing features can be used as many times as you like without restriction. A full tutorial on how to use the GPS spoofing app is located here.

Return your iPhone to its real GPS position

Once you have finished spoofing your iPhone GPS location to recover your “real position” and return your iPhone’s location to its actual GPS position, simply restart your iPhone. For more information on all the features and purchasing options, jump over to the official Foneazy website by following the link below. If you are looking for an easy way to spoof your iPhone GPS location without jail breaking your iPhone, the MockGo app is definitely worth testing out and is available for free to test out with both monthly and as a one-time purchase price of just $59.95.

