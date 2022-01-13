Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22533 released by Microsoft

Windows 11 Insiders will be pleased to know that Microsoft has released a new build to the Development Channel in the form of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22533. The latest release includes a rollout of the updated entry point for Widgets with weather on the taskbar first introduced with Build 22518. Although as a result some Insiders who had this enabled may find it has reverted to the original experience as seen in released version of Windows 11 explains Microsoft. Who is now currently quickly expanding the rollout to a majority of Insiders in the Microsoft Windows Dev Channel.

Other features and fixes rolling out in the latest Windows 11 Preview Build reference 22533 include a “good set of fixes and improvements” say the release notes but it’s also worth checking out the known issues list by following the link below before upgrading just in case anything should upset your installation. Microsoft is also rolling out a new Calls experience for the Your Phone app on Windows 11 and will be available to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

“This update includes a new in-progress call window with updated icons, fonts, and other UI changes that align with the improved design of Windows 11. Placing calls with the Your Phone app should still work as before with this new UI! Please try it out and share any comments with us via Feedback Hub under Apps > Your Phone.”

Improvements included in the latest Windows 11 Preview Build 22533

You can now search for voice access from the taskbar and pin voice access to your taskbar or Start like other apps as well as turn it on/ off.

We’re expanding the rollout of extending the 13 touch keyboard themes to IMEs, the emoji panel, and voice typing (first introduced with Build 22504) to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

When you press WIN + X or right click the Start icon it will now say “Installed apps” in the menu instead of “Apps & Features”.

It is now possible to uninstall the Clock app if you want.

“We have updated the flyout design for the hardware indicators for brightness, volume, camera privacy, camera on/off and airplane mode, to align with Windows 11 design principles. These new flyouts will appear when you press the volume or brightness keys on your laptop and will honor light/dark mode to give you a more coherent Windows experience. Brightness and volume indicators continue to be interactive with the update.”

A selection of fixes included in the latest Windows 11 Preview Build

Fixed an issue where Insiders may have seen error 0x8007012a during a driver or firmware update.

Addressed an issue causing Insiders to be unable to sign-in to certain apps sometimes, such as Feedback Hub.

Fixed the text in the exploit protection description in the Windows Security app so it just refers to Windows and not Windows 10.

Fixed an issue resulting in not being able to import photos from certain cameras and mobile phones into the Photos app (it would just loop forever saying 0 items found so far).

Launching Windows Sandbox, closing it, and then launch it again, should no longer lead to having two Windows Sandbox icons in the Taskbar (one of which is non-functional).

For a full list of all the new features, enhancements, improvements and fixes jump over to the official Microsoft blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

