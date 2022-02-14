RoundyPi Color LCD dev board powered by Raspberry Pi 2040

Makers and electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a unique development board called the RoundyPi, based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller. The RP2040 is the debut microcontroller from the Raspberry Pi development team bringing their signature values of high performance, low cost, and ease of use to the microcontroller space. Roundy features a small 1.28 inch color display offering a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels, an SD card slot, USB port and GC9A01 driver.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $27 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Roundy Raspberry Pi 2040 microcontroller development board

“RoundyFi is a round LCD display based on ESP-12E along with compact and stylish 1.28-inch display module of 240×240 resolution, 65K RGB colors, clear and colorful displaying effect, expand its engagement with your project. RoundyFi comes with an embedded GC9A01 Driver and SPI Interface that minimize the required IO pins. Round LCD Displays are on demand these days, as it gives a compact and powerful look to your project.

RoundyPi is a round LCD display based on RP2040 along with compact and stylish 1.28-inch display module of 240×240 resolution, 65K RGB colors, clear and colorful displaying effect, expand its engagement with your project. RoundyPi comes with an embedded GC9A01 Driver and SPI Interface that minimize the required IO pins. “

With the assumption that the Roundy crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Roundy Raspberry Pi 2040 microcontroller project checkout the promotional video below.

“RP2040 is an advanced microcontroller with flexible digital interfaces that has a surprising amount of efficiency and power for a low price in a compact size. It consists of a low-power ARM processor and dual Arm Cortex-M0+ processors(up to 133MHz), embedded 264KB of on-chip RAM, DMA controller, 2 × UARTs, 2 × SPI controllers, and 2 × I2C controllers which let the module run faster. One of the great advantages of this low-cost microcontroller is the inclusion of a powerful new chip, the RP2040, at a worry-free price, which will aid customers in developing cost-effective embedded electronics items or projects.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Raspberry Pi 2040 microcontroller, jump over to the official Roundy crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals