If you’re interested in learning more about the latest addition to the Raspberry Pi range in the form of the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller and its new Raspberry Silicon, a new article published to the official Raspberry Pi Blog may be with more investigation. Liam Fraser explains more about the new Raspberry Silicon and the design process of RP2040 the heart of the new Pico microcontroller. The Raspberry Silicon RP2040 chip has been in development since 2017, and Fraser explains that computer chips are extremely complicated design, especially a company’s first, requiring several fundamental components to be created, which can be used on future chip development.

“Once the chip architecture is specified, the next stage of the project is the design and implementation, where hardware is described using a hardware description language such as Verilog. Verilog has been around since 1984 and, along with VHDL, has been used to design most chips in existence today. So what does Verilog look like, and how does it compare to writing software?”

“A simulator lets you simulate the entire chip design, and also some additional components. In RP2040’s case, we simulated RP2040 and an external flash chip, allowing us to run code from SPI flash in the simulator. That is the beauty of hardware design: you can design some hardware, then write some C code to test it, and then watch it all run cycle by cycle in the simulator. The downside to simulators is that they are very slow. It can take several hours to simulate just one second of a chip. Simulation time can be reduced by testing blocks of hardware in isolation from the rest of the chip, but even then it is still slow. This is where FPGAs come in”

“FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) are chips that have reconfigurable logic, and can emulate the digital parts of a chip, allowing most of the logic in the chip to be tested.

FPGAs can’t emulate the analogue parts of a design, such as the resistors that are built into RP2040’s USB PHY. However, this can be approximated by using external hardware to provide analogue functionality. FPGAs often can’t run a design at full speed. In RP2040’s case, the FPGA was able to run at 48MHz (compared to 133MHz for the fully fledged chip). This is still fast enough to test everything we wanted and also develop software on. FPGAs also have debug logic built into them. This allows the hardware designer to probe signals in the FPGA, and view them in a waveform viewer similar to the simulator above, although visibility is limited compared to the simulator.”

Source : Raspberry Pi Blog

