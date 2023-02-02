Philips has this week introduced its new professional 4K OLED monitor the form of the 27E1N8900 offering “stark contrast and state-of-the-art pixel responsiveness” thanks to its OLED display. Offering a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels the monitor features DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 for shadowing, Ultra Wide-Color for a vivid picture, True 10-bit display for smoother gradients, 99 percent Adobe RGB/DCI-P3, and an antiglare film.

“We are always trying to improve the picture quality of the screen at Philips,” says David Ray, Marketing Director of Philips monitors and IT accessories in North America. This monitor is specialized in the sense that the OLED feature is truly impressive when it comes to seeing things on screen as they truly are. It is a monitor designed for creatives and anyone that has high standards for picture quality.”

4K OLED monitor

Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive. This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.

The Philips 27E1N8900 Professional 4K OLED monitor is now available to purchase from partners worldwide and online retailers such as Amazon priced at $1,100. For full specifications and availability jump over to the official Philips product page by following the link below.

Source : Phillips





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals