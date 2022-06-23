New Microsoft Project features coming soon

Microsoft has this month revealed new updates it will be rolling out as well as a detailed roadmap of all the new features you can expect to enjoy when using the Microsoft Project software while planning your next project. If you have not yet used Project the software was first released way back in 1984 and since then has developed into the project management software used by millions worldwide. Microsoft Project was the company’s third Microsoft Windows-based application and soon established itself as the dominant PC-based project management software.

New Microsoft Project features

“Preview some of the upcoming innovations on the Project roadmap and see how releases over the past year are helping organizations drive greater collaboration and visibility. Stay organized, focused, and in charge. Tackle anything from small projects to large initiatives. You may or may not be a project manager, but now you can be the boss of any project with a powerful, easy-to-use app.”

Easy to start, simple to use, and vice versa

Work confidently with a powerful project management tool that makes getting started and managing projects both simple and easy.

Take the pain out of painstaking projects

Even complex projects are easier to manage when you can choose methods and tools that best suit your needs.

Microsoft Project and Microsoft Teams, the power of two

Use Project and Teams to empower collaboration and management of projects, including file sharing, chats, meetings, and more.

Work hand in hand without being side by side

Collaborate on projects even when you’re on different continents. Enable all team members to update tasks simultaneously so you can get more done together.

Project is part of Microsoft Office, more details pricing, products and availability jump over to the official Microsoft 365 website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals