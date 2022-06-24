Mount smart digital frame helps you stay organized

If you would like to add more interactivity to your office or home you may be interested in a new smart digital frame capable of providing updates on the weather, calendar events and more wherever you might need it. Mount has been designed by a team in the United States headed by Amine Kaddari and has this month launched via Indiegogo to raise the funds needed to make the jump from concept into production.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $299 or £244 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“We always had a vision for a smart device that can be a part of your home decor and yet give you much more then a good looking piece of furniture, it can be a clock, a calendar, a piece of art or even a weather forecast display, so why not put all of that in one single device? We give you, Mount!”

Smart digital frame

“Mount is the ultimate smart display with a premium wood frame and touch support to decorate your home and display your daily events, information or artwork. Mount’s IPS panel produce high display quality, faster response times, great color contrast, higher color accuracy to display art, show cooking recipes or play your favorite videos.”

If the Mount campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Mount smart digital frame project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the smart digital frame, jump over to the official Mount crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

