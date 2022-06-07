New Apple 35W Dual USB-C and fast charge power adapters

As well as unveiling its new software updates and hardware in the form of the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops equipped with the latest Apple M2 chips at this years WWDC 2022 developer conference. Apple has also introduced new power adapters in the form of the Apple 35W Dual USB-C allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously from a single adapter stopped together with the Apple Fast Charge 67W adapter that allows you to charge your MacBook Air from flat to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C

“MacBook Air offers a number of charging options, including an all-new 35W compact power adapter with two USB-C ports, so users can charge two devices at once. And for the first time, MacBook Air supports fast charge for charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter.”

Pricing and availability

The new Apple power adapters are also available to purchase separately with the 30W USB-C Power Adapter price that $39, 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter for $59 , 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter for $59 compatible with the World Travel Adapter Kit for $29, and the 67W USB-C Power Adapter for $59 (US). The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is available to customers in Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, and the US.

Apple Fast Charge 67W adapter

Recycled aluminum

“Both the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro minimize their impact on the environment, now using 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in the enclosure magnets. MacBook Air uses 100 percent recycled aluminum in its enclosure and is the first Apple product to use certified recycled steel. Both products meet Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency, are free of numerous harmful substances, and use wood fiber in the packaging that comes from responsibly managed forests. Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Mac Apple creates, from design to manufacturing, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.”

Source : Apple

