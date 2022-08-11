Cyberize One 65W PD power adapter 4K dock, SSD and USB hub

IceWhale Technology has created a new 65W PD power adapter and 4K docking station complete with an integrated USB hub and 1 TB of SSD storage providing a wealth of features in one compact form factor. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 800 backers with still eight days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $59 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Cyberize ONE is the world’s first all-purpose adapter for digital nomads of modern days. Created by a group of geeks and gadget fanatics, Cyberize ONE provides an all-in-one charging/port expansion/storage solution for an active lifestyle on the go. Whether you are in coffee shops, co-working spaces, public libraries, or even Airbnbs during workcation, Cyberize ONE can always be there when you need it, with its credit card size and less than 100g weight.”

65W PD power adapter

With the assumption that the Cyberize One crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Cyberize One power adapter project play the promotional video below.

“Cyberize ONE is designed by makers who get tired of carrying excessive accessories wherever they go. We believe that people who love to explore, create, and follow their dreams deserve a better everyday carry. It should come with a concise and elegant design, be portable to match your office/travel/commute style, and perfectly integrate with your EDC like Switch, MacBook, iPad, etc.”

“Just like Apple’s latest release of the M2 Macbook Air, USB-C is becoming the major and only interface choice for ultrabooks. It’s supposed to offer plenty of expandability and charging performance, but the sheer variety of hubs, chargers, and cables is taking your desk from order to clutter.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the power adapter, jump over to the official Cyberize One crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

