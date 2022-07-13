How to Correctly Transfer Data from Android to iPhone

If you’ve ever attempted to transfer data from Android to iPhone and been stuck, you’re not alone. While many businesses, such as Samsung, have their own techniques for transferring phone data, the most exemplary phone to phone transfer programs are often third-party applications developed by some of the world’s leading software development organizations. This is shown by Wondershare MobileTrans, which provides desktop and mobile app solutions for this complex issue.

Why is Transferring Phone Data So Crucial?

Today, our lives are governed entirely by our cell phones. Our phones manage our contacts, chat discussions, internet logins, email accounts, banking, e-commerce transactions, and practically everything else. Our Android and other devices contain a great deal of sensitive information. Furthermore, with so many new models being released each year, it is tempting to trade your old Android phone for the most recent model from Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, Motorola, and other leading smartphone manufacturers.

Learning how to do a phone data transfer from Android to iPhone or any other combination of phones is essential when switching to a new device. Moreover, you must ensure that no data is left behind on the previous device since this might put your data in danger regarding security, data theft, etc.

Presenting the Wondershare MobileTrans Product Line for Phone Data Transfer

Wondershare has developed devices that make it simple to transfer data from Android to iPhone and iPhone to iPhone, . These user-friendly tools transfer phone data precisely and securely, ensuring that nothing is left behind and allowing you to confidently erase your old phone without fear of losing valuable data. These technologies enable you to do the task using a PC or a simple connection cord.

So, what can be transferred between Android devices using MobileTrans? Put, everything! But to illustrate how extensive these tools are, let’s split it down:

What Information Can Wondershare MobileTrans Transfer Between Android to iPhone?

Music, audiobooks, pictures, downloaded images, and movies are examples of media files.

Notes from practical applications:

eBooks on your device that you’ve downloaded.

Contacts (including blacklisted contacts)

Text messages

Calendar Call logs

Internet history

Voicemail messages

Ringtones

Voice memos

Alarms

This list is not comprehensive. Almost twenty distinct data kinds will be correctly transmitted from one device to another with zero data loss and 100 per cent precision. In addition, MobileTrans is capable of the following:

Full PC to phone data transfer-any combination of iOS, Android, and Windows Phone

iPhone to iCloud transfer

Transfer to PC.

Transfer of WhatsApp and other chat messaging app data

Save and restore.

Using MobileTrans for the Desktop

Install MobileTrans on your computer.

On the welcome page, choose the Phone Transfer tab and pick the Phone to Phone transfer option. Link the two Android smartphones to the PC.

The source device should be on the left side of the display; use the Flip button to switch their relative locations. Click the Start button after selecting the data types you want to transmit. Once the success message appears on the screen, you may unplug the devices. However, they must remain powered and connected until the transfer is complete.

Using the MobileTrans Application

Install the MobileTrans Android application on each device.

Choose This is the old phone on the source device, and this is the new phone on the destination device.

Please select one of three QR code choices on the new smartphone and scan it with the old phone.

Select the data items on the old phone and select Send after the connection is established.

To disconnect the devices, click Done at the end; all specified data kinds are now accessible on the new phone.

A substitute method for transferring data from Android to iPhone

Use the Smart Switch application to switch to a Samsung Galaxy handset from any other Android device. It provides a wireless data transmission method and is quite simple to use. However, you may only use this feature if you transfer data to a Galaxy smartphone. In addition, certain older phones may not enable the transfer of certain data types, so part of your data may remain on the old phone. In light of this, let’s examine the procedure in detail:

During the transfer procedure, install the Smart Switch app on both devices and ensure they are connected to their respective chargers. Start the app on both gadgets

Tap Send Data on the old phone, followed by Receive Data on the new phone. Select wireless as your transfer mode. On the Galaxy smartphone, choose the model of the old phone and be careful to follow the on-screen instructions since some of them involve additional procedures. Keep the devices within 4 inches of each other and press the Allow button on the older device. The Galaxy phone will display a list of data that may be transferred; choose now.

To finish the procedure, tap Transfer on the Galaxy smartphone, wait for the data transfer, and then tap Close.

Most alternative phone-to-phone transfer methods are similarly constrained. Therefore, MobileTrans for PC or the MobileTrans app is your best choice. They support any combination of Android or iOS-powered mobile devices, and you need not worry about any data being left behind, lost, or damaged. In addition, you have the option of using a computer or communicating wirelessly and directly between two phones. Try it for yourself to notice the difference.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals