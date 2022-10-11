New Philips UWQHD monitors feature web cameras and USB-C

Phillips has this week launched a new range of monitors equipped with web cameras and USB-C connections in the form of the 34B1U5600CH, 24B1U5301H, and 27B1U5601H displays. “Designed to facilitate every task, delivering bright, vivid pictures and excellent image quality to please even the most demanding CAD-CAM, 3D graphics, or photography professionals” explains Phillips.

All three monitors provide users with extra wide viewing angles of 178/178°, via either IPS in the 24″ and 27″ models or using VA technology in the 34″ model. Both the 34″ and 27″ models feature a CrystalClear resolution, the 34B1U5600CH at UWQHD offering uses a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and the 27B1U5601H at WQHD with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.

The Philips 24B1U5301H, 27B1U5601H, and 34B1U5600CH UWQHD monitor will be available to purchase towards the end of this month October 2022 and will be priced at £369.99, £459.99 and £619.99 respectively in the United Kingdom. Details of worldwide availability and pricing have not yet been published but more information is available from the official Phillips website by following the link below.

UWQHD monitors

“Philips monitors is committed to offering its professional users everything they need to get the most out of every workday. The 24B1U5301H, 27B1U5601H and 34B1U5600CH provide a robust range of features to foster maximum productivity at home or at the office while protecting the users’ comfort and wellbeing with technologies that enhance virtual collaboration and multi-tasking. A plus that will delight many is that these models are kind to the planet and easy on the energy bills.” says Artem Khomenko, Head of Product Management at MMD-Monitors Displays.”

5MP webcam with noise cancelling microphone and dual 5-watt integrated speakers for impeccable video conferencing

USB 3.2 protocol for high-speed data transfer

DisplayPort-out for connecting additional displays

Built-in KVM switch for easy toggling between sources

The monitors also offer USB-C Docking with RJ45 and power delivery – the 27″ and 34″ up to 100 W; the 24″ of up to 90 W

PowerSensor for up to 80% energy cost reduction

SmartErgoBase for comfort-enhancing ergonomic adjustments

100% Recyclable packaging material

Source : Phillips



