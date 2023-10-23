Yamaha ZG01 NieR:Automata anime inspired streaming, gaming mixers $330

Beautifully combining the worlds of gaming and anime, Yamaha has unveiled two limited-edition models of their ZG01 gaming mixer, developed in collaboration with the anime game NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a. The new models, ZG01 042 and ZG01 153, are inspired by the support units, or “Pods”, from the anime game that accompany the main characters, 2B and 9S.

The ZG01 042 and ZG01 153 models retain the features of the original ZG01 model, including intuitive controls and immersive 3D surround sound, which allows gamers to tailor game audio, their voice, and the voice of a chat partner to their playback environment. The ZG01 042 has a white-based color scheme associated with 2B, while the ZG01 153 has a black-based color scheme associated with 9S. These color schemes are not just aesthetic choices, but are integral to the narrative of the NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a anime, adding an extra layer of authenticity for fans of the series.

In addition to the mixer itself, the NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a-inspired designs extend to the packaging, start guide, and ZG Controller application. This attention to detail underscores Yamaha’s commitment to creating a comprehensive user experience that is not only functional but also visually appealing and thematically consistent.

Anime game streaming mixer

Yamaha ZG01 NieR:Automata mixer

“Fans of anime and gaming will be thrilled with these new limited-edition gaming mixers,” said Alex Sadeghian, director, Consumer Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. “These mixers are an instant collector’s item for the fans of NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a. They offer powerful audio mixing capabilities with an anime-inspired design that is sure to take any gamer or game streamer’s command center to the next level.”

The limited-edition gaming mixers are set to be available in the US market in the coming months, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $329.95. The mixers will be displayed at TwitchCon at the Yamaha booth #SW50. This will provide attendees with an opportunity to see the mixers up close and experience their unique features firsthand.

The original ZG01 Gaming Mixer from Yamaha is known for offering an immersive audio experience for gamers. This reputation, coupled with the unique design elements inspired by “NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a“, makes these new limited-edition models a highly anticipated addition to Yamaha’s product lineup.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a

For those unfamiliar with thew NieR:Automata Ver1.1a it is an anime action RPG game set in a post-apocalyptic world during a war between alien-created Machine Lifeforms and man-made androids. A Nier: Automata Ver1.1a Japanese animated television series directed by Ryouji Masuyama, co-written by Masuyama and Yoko Taro, and composed by music studio Monaca was also released this year. Based on the 2017 action role-playing game Nier: Automata developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix.

Yamaha’s release of the limited-edition ZG01 042 and ZG01 153 gaming mixers represents a unique intersection of technology, gaming, and anime. With their distinctive design, high-quality audio features, and tie-in with the popular NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a anime, these mixers are likely to be a hit among gamers and anime fans alike.



