StreamCam One live streaming camera with Sony 1/2.8″ sensor launches

After showcasing their new StreamCam One at CES 2023 at the beginning of this year, EMEET has this week announced the worldwide launch of the new streaming camera specifically designed for a wide variety of different applications including professional audio and video conferencing solutions. The StreamCam One is the latest wireless network camera from EMEET and is currently priced at just $120 for a limited time offering a $50 saving of the recommended retail price of $170.

Features of the StreamCam One streaming camera include powerful audio performance together with a companion application that allows you to control multiple cameras on a wide variety of different platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and more. On a full charge the camera is capable of providing up to 8 hours of use and features true wireless live streaming technology and a magnetic clip-on microphone that allows you to connect to devices up to 10m away without any interruptions to audio or footage. As well as featuring two built-in microphones together with a 48kHz sampling rate and voice enhancement function.

“The vision is to provide high-quality and multifunctional tools, and EMEET StreamCam One helps you on your online live stream journey. Improve your live streaming experience with the innovative design of EMEET StreamCam One, which has won the Red Dot Design Award. The design of StreamCam One meets the demands of modern live streaming and offers multiple features to enhance user experience.

This multifunctional camera has a Sony 1/2.8 sensor, HDR support, and 1080P30FPS, providing clear and smooth images. Furthermore, StreamCam One can connect to three devices simultaneously, offering diversified viewing angles to meet users’ professional live-streaming needs, which supplies to users that are looking for a self-audience perspective.”

StreamCam One streaming camera

“Get a 10/10 quality effect with StreamCam One, which has outstanding image quality, using Sony 1/2.8” sensor and mainstream 1080P30FPS, supporting HDR video and photo shooting. Immerse yourself in detail and high-quality video, bringing a stunning effect to your live streams, personal creations, and other occasions. With the two built-in microphones within the camera, there is also a magnetic Bluetooth portable microphone which is able to pick up audio up to 10 metres away from the camera.”

“EMEET StreamCam One also has other unique features, such as the ability to link three identical devices, stream to four platforms simultaneously with one click, customizable editing, and support for various storage specifications such as micro-SD cards or local storage. Moreover, it is compatible with multiple platforms supporting RTMP protocols, such as YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Zoom, and Teams. It provides more versatility and friendliness to content creators, live streamers, or any users who require a better audio and visual experience.”

Source : EMEET





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals