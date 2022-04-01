AXIS high-fidelity streaming USB microphone

If you are in the market for a new microphone or thinking of perching your very first high fidelity streaming USB microphone. You might be interested to know that SPC Gear has this week introduced two new USB microphones in the form of the AXIS Streaming USB Onyx White and AXIS Streaming USB in black. An integrated anti-shock basket reduces vibrations of the microphone.

Both USB microphones are now available to purchase starting from today and the AXIS and SPC Gear AXIS Onyx White are priced at 109.90€. The AXIS comes with an integrated touch mute button on top of the microphone and allows users to easily change the recording direction, while the cardioid mode automatically isolates the speakers voice and muffles background noise.

Streaming USB microphone

“The SPC Gear AXIS Onyx White is a multi-purpose high-fidelity microphone with variable directionality technology. It has been designed around the illustrious appearance of the extremely durable and rare white variety of the mineral onyx. The microphone is predominantly made of metal, which makes it highly durable, and is mounted on top of a thick and stable base. It features a recording volume adjustment knob, a 3.5 mm minijack for connecting headphones, a potentiometer for volume control, a touch mute button, and even an adjustable RGB backlight.

AXIS’ most important feature is the ability to adjust its recording direction. You can choose from four polarity settings – cardioid, bi-directional, stereo and omni-directional. This makes the microphone suitable for many applications – from streaming to gaming with friends, or even recording podcasts with several people in the same room!”

Source : SPC Gear

