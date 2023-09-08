OBSBOT Tail Air 4K PTZ professional streaming camera

The OBSBOT Tail Air 4K PTZ is an innovative professional streaming camera offering 4K ultra-clear images that significantly enhance the live streaming and video recording experience. The OBSBOT Tail Air is designed to deliver flawless video rendering, whether it’s 4K at 30 frames per second or 1080P at 60 frames per second. This is achieved through the integration of OBSBOT’s custom technologies, which have been meticulously developed to ensure optimal performance.

“Our advanced A1 capabilities are crafted to elevate your streaming workflow. Experience powerful A1 Auto Tracking for humans, animals and objects. Direct your content with ease using intelligent A1 Director Crids. With brand new Gesture Control 2.0, activating features from a distance could be elegant and easy.”

The OBSBOT Tail Air’s superior performance is largely attributed to its exceptional optical craft and 8-piece prime lens. These features, coupled with a large 1/1.8 inch ultra-sensitive CMOS, take video quality to new heights. The OBSBOT Tail Air is not just about capturing images; it’s about capturing moments in their most authentic and vibrant form. This camera is designed to elevate the live streaming experience, making it more immersive and engaging for viewers. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $419 or £337 (depending on current exchange rates).

One of the standout features of the OBSBOT Tail Air is its built-in A1 enhancement and HDR features. These features work in tandem to deliver true-to-life images, complete with clearer skies, natural light, and vibrant colors. The OBSBOT Tail Air doesn’t just capture images; it captures the essence of the environment, bringing out the best in every frame.

“With the industry-leading A1 algorithm that OBSBOT has accumulated for years, Tail Air can flexibly and smoothly track people’s movement once the Human Tracking feature is activated, leave out the extra efforts to move your gimbal all on your own. Effortlessly manage your OBSBOT Tail Air device with intuitive Gesture Control 2.0 to simplify video shooting, Dynamic gestures additionally enable seamless and precise zoom adjustments.”

The OBSBOT Tail Air also boasts an enlarged 2pm pixel size, which allows it to capture more light and achieve exceptional video quality. This feature makes the OBSBOT Tail Air a versatile tool that can shoot stunningly detailed shots in both bright and low-light environments. Whether you’re shooting in the bright midday sun or in a dimly lit room, the OBSBOT Tail Air ensures that your videos are always of the highest quality.

Assuming that the OBSBOT Tail Air funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the OBSBOT Tail Air professional streaming camera project review the promotional video below.

The OBSBOT Tail Air’s advanced camera system and enlarged pixel size also give it superior light-gathering performance in low-light conditions. This means that even in the most challenging lighting conditions, the OBSBOT Tail Air can deliver brighter video images with finer details. This camera doesn’t just adapt to the environment; it thrives in it, delivering exceptional performance regardless of the lighting conditions.

“With its powerful A1 auto-tracking feature and smooth PTZ movement, the perfect match allows you to manage the shooting scene or even be your own director and cameraman. The choice is yours. The versatile OBSBOT Tail Air A1-powered PTZ camera integrates seamlessly into your setup with a wireless or wired connection. With NDI technology, Tail Air unlocks streaming capabilities to take your productions to the next level.”

The OBSBOT Tail Air 4K PTZ professional streaming camera is a testament to the power of technology and innovation. It goes beyond traditional streaming cameras, offering a range of features that enhance the live streaming and video recording experience. With its superior image quality, advanced camera system, and versatile performance, the OBSBOT Tail Air is more than just a camera; it’s a tool that empowers creators to produce high-quality content with ease and precision.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the professional streaming camera, jump over to the official OBSBOT Tail Air crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



