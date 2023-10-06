New HyperX Vision S webcam, mic and content creator streaming equipment

HyperX, the gaming peripherals division of HP Inc., has recently unveiled a trio of new products specifically designed to enhance the content creation experience for gamers and streamers. The new offerings include the HyperX Vision S Webcam, HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface, and the HyperX Caster, a first-of-its-kind toolless spring-loaded microphone arm. These products are set to join HyperX’s existing lineup of streaming products, which includes the ProCast XLR microphone and accessories.

HyperX Vision S Webcam – Planned to be available at HyperX Shop for $199.99

HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface – Planned to be available at HyperX Shop in 1Q24 for $179.99

HyperX Caster – Planned to be available at HyperX Shop for $119.99 in February 2024.

HyperX Vision S webcam

The HyperX Vision S Webcam is a standout product, offering high-quality video capture and user-friendly features. It is designed to deliver superior video content, even in low-light conditions, making it an ideal choice for gaming creators who require a reliable and high-performing webcam for their streaming needs. The Vision S Webcam is priced at $199.99 and is available now through the HyperX US Shop.

In addition to the Vision S Webcam, HyperX has also introduced the Audio Mixer Audio Interface. This product is designed to provide professional-grade sound for both professional and emerging gaming streamers. It includes a volume meter for easy checking of input levels, and offers a range of mixing features, making it a versatile tool for any content creator’s arsenal. The Audio Mixer Audio Interface is priced at $179.99 and is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2024.

Content creator streaming equipment

The third product in this new lineup is the HyperX Caster. This innovative product is the first toolless, spring-loaded arm for microphones and webcams on the market. It offers flexibility and high-quality construction, making it a valuable addition to any gaming creator’s setup. The HyperX Caster is priced at $119.99 and is expected to be available in February 2024.

These new products are part of HyperX’s ongoing collaboration with OMEN PC products. Together, they aim to empower gaming creators with high-quality PC, peripheral, and software solutions for creating, developing, editing, and producing streaming content. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both brands to providing comprehensive solutions for the gaming creator community.

HyperX’s release of these new products for gaming content creators and streamers represents a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to enhancing comfort, audio quality, and video capture for its users. With the introduction of the HyperX Vision S Webcam, HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface, and HyperX Caster, the company continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, providing comprehensive solutions for the gaming creator community.

Source : HyperX



