HyperX Coco the Cozy Cat collectable keycaps launches tomorrow

During CES 2023 earlier this month HyperX showcased the first of its new limited edition custom key designs which had been voted on by its gaming community. The custom collectable keycaps are manufactured using nylon powder and 3D printed on Hewlett-Packard 3D printers. Now Coco the HyperX Cozy Cat Keycap is available throughout the United States from tomorrow January 26 2023 from 9 a.m. EST for 48 hours or until supplies last, priced at $19.99. “Be sure to catch the cat before it’s gone. Once the HyperX limited edition keycaps are sold out, they won’t be available again.

Collectable Keycaps

Joining the HyperX lineup of award-winning gear, “Coco” had the following to say, “HyperX continues to do great things with their keyboards, headsets and mice (watch out, mice), and I’m honored to be the first adoptable 3D gaming keycap to help add some extra personalization to today’s gaming setups. I’m dressed in my winter best, sporting my cozy blue scarf and beanie, ready to melt away any winter blues.”

With the introduction of HX3D and the “Coco” product drop, HyperX is bringing next-level personalization to gaming. Throughout the year, HyperX plans to collaborate with game developers, esports teams, content creators, influencers, and internal creative teams to create and design more fan-friendly products that can be used while gaming or collected as keepsakes or cherished collectibles. View a HyperX 3D personalization video here.”

To buy your custom collectable keycap jump over to the official HyperX website tomorrow for a chance to purchase.

