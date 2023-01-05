HyperX Clutch Gladiate wired Xbox controller

At CES 2023 this week HyperX has unveiled new gaming peripherals in the form of the HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox Controller which will be available to purchase in March priced at $35, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse that will be available to purchase in April priced at $60 and the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse which will also be available in April priced at $80.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse

“HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse: Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse offers dual wireless connectivity with both Bluetooth wireless and 2.4 GHz gaming-grade wireless technology. Weighing in at 62 grams, Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless mouse offers quicker movements and up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge. Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless delivers quick and smooth cursor movements with a high precision HyperX 26K Sensor with native DPI settings up to 26K DPI. The flexible HyperFlex 2 cables and virgin-grade PTFE skates work together to give gamers a smooth, easy glide. Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless is also customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, sensor performance, and record macros. Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse will be available in black or white colorways.”

HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox Controller

“HyperX Clutch Gladiate Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox: HyperX Clutch Gladiate controller is built for Xbox players to help enhance their gaming experience and maximize performance. Officially licensed under Design for Xbox, the wired controller features dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons to optimize control and adjust to different ways that various gamers play. In addition, powerful dual rumble motors add immersive and intuitive force feedback cues. Plus, with textured grips, Clutch Gladiate provides a comfortable, secure grasp of the controller and it also features a 3.5 mm stereo jack to easily connect to a wired headset.”

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse

“HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse: HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse weighs in at 53 g and utilizes an ultra-lightweight shell design that offers quicker movements. This full-featured mouse provides up to 8000 Hz polling rates and delivers quick and smooth cursor movements with a high precision HyperX 26K Sensor with native DPI settings up to 26K DPI. The mouse also utilizes the durable and responsive HyperX Switch, rated for 100 million clicks. Flexible HyperFlex 2 cables and virgin-grade PTFE skates work together to give gamers a smooth, easy glide. Pulsefire Haste 2 is also customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, sensor performance, and record macros. Pulsefire Haste 2 wired gaming mouse will be available in black and white colorways.”

Source : HyperX





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals