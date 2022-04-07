AnkerMake M5 3D printer with AI camera raises over $2 million on Kickstarter

AnkerMake has launched a new desktop 3D printer this week via Kickstarter in the form of the M5 3D Printer. The campaign has already raised over $2 million thanks to over 4,500 backers with still 44 days remaining. Offering 3D printing speeds up to 5 times faster than its competitors and to a precise 0.1 mm detail the M5 printer is equipped with an integrated AI camera allowing it to monitor your design during the printing process.

Other features include auto levelling and the ability to connect multiple devices as well as a print volume offering 235 x 235 x 250 mm volume the AnkerMake M5 3D Printer is definitely worth more investigation if you are considering entering the world of 3D printing or would like to upgrade your existing machine.

AnkerMake M5 3D printer

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $599 or £458 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 21% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“AnkerMake M5 prints 5X faster with 0.1 mm precision to get those curves perfectly smooth. With the built-in AI Camera Recognition system, your prints stay on track. And you can print from anywhere with multiple devices. You’ll achieve high-speed precision thanks to PowerBoost, which optimizes power with its Y-axis transmission system. PowerBoost uses a powerful stepper motor, double-belt driveshaft, and stabilized-motion algorithm to push out loads of extra power for high-speed printing.”

With the assumption that the AnkerMake crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the AnkerMake M5 3D printer project review the promotional video below.

“Never compromise on stable quality even when you’re printing at 5X speed. AnkerMake M5 frees yourself from sanding with smoothness in every 0.1 mm thick layer. The foundation of high-speed printing starts with the enhanced multi-stage gear system with a 9.37 reduction ratio putting out 0.8 N·m of torque. The strong twisting puts pressure on the melting chamber to make extrusion faster.

The 60W heating rod quickly raises the nozzle temperature to 392°F (200°C) with 1.5× the efficiency of other printers. That makes sure the filament smoothly discharges while printing fast at 250 mm/s. The double-cooling system uses a pair of fans that push out 1.3× the air output volume of other printers at max-speed. That avoids stringing and helps quickly cool down your model.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the M5 3D printer, jump over to the official AnkerMake crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

