HyperX TimTheTatMan Limited Edition gaming collection unveiled

Hewlett-Packard and their gaming peripherals team at HyperX have announced the launch of a new limited edition gaming collection in conjunction with Tim “TimTheTatMan” Betar. The HyperX x TimTheTatMan limited-edition suite of products features the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, HyperX EliteTM 2 gaming keyboard, HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse, and HyperX Pulsefire Mat gaming mouse pad.

The new gear has been “chosen” by TimTheTatMan as his preferred peripherals for gaming on and off stream, the collection features a custom TimTheTatMan design with the “triple T” logo and pops of yellow accent color that reflects his larger-than-life personality and gaming performance traits.

HyperX x TimTheTatMan collection

HyperX Cloud Alpha TimTheTatMan Edition – $109.99

HyperX Alloy EliteTM 2 TimTheTatMan Edition – $139.99

HyperX Pulsefire Haste TimTheTatman Edition – $59.99

HyperX Pulsefire Mat TimTheTatMan Edition – $39.99

“HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Gaming Keyboard: The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is the keyboard for gamers, streamers, and multi-taskers who require controls at their fingertips. This limited-edition variant has a TimTheTatMan-inspired design with splashes of yellow on select keys while keeping the original keyboard features, including the dedicated media keys and a large volume wheel. The full-featured Alloy Elite 2 is a gaming keyboard ready for everything from video editing to watching movies to orchestrating multimedia empires. It’s built with high quality, ultra-reliable HyperX mechanical switches that feature bright, exposed lighting. RGB lighting can be customized and personalized using HyperX NGENUITY software”

“HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse: The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is built for gamers looking to gain every fraction of a second advantage possible. Weighing in at 59 grams, this feature-packed, responsive honeycomb shell mouse utilizes TTC Golden micro switches to provide satisfying, reliable clicks and are rated for 60 million clicks. The flexible HyperFlex USB cable and the virgin-grade PTFE skates work together to provide a smooth, easy glide. Featuring a custom black with yellow accents design, the TimTheTatMan edition maintains everything that makes the Pulsefire Haste special.”

“HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset: The limited-edition Cloud Alpha features a striking design inspired by TimTheTatMan including a new yellow and black colorway with premium black memory foam, an expanded headband and softer, more pliable leatherette. The durable aluminium frame is designed for the rigors of daily play, and also features a tough, detachable braided cable. The headset features Dual Chamber Drivers designed to separate the bass from the mids and highs for clearer audio and the detachable noise-cancellation microphone is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. In addition to its in-line audio controls, the headset also offers multi-platform compatibility with PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms with a 3.5 mm port.”

Source : HP

