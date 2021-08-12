HP M24fd USB-C monitor provides power and video with one cable

In conjunction with the launch of the new HP Chromebase all-in-one desktop with rotating screen and HP Chromebook x2 11 tablet, Hewlett-Packard has also launched its new USB-C monitor in the form of the HP M24fd. Designed work well with Chrome OS devices, the HP M24fd USB-C monitor is equipped with a 65w USB-C cable that works with any USB-C capable laptop. Providing both connectivity and power in a single cord setup.

The features of the USB-C monitor include HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certified technology, created to reduce blue light interference to your eyes without impacting the colors shown. The HP M24fd USB-C Monitor is sustainably made containing recycled materials and ocean bound plastics, and packaged in 100% recyclable packing. The HP M24fd USB-C Monitor is expected to be available in October 2021 with prices starting from $249.99.

“The last year and a half drastically shifted consumers to a new hybrid world, putting a focus on how they think about and use their devices, with a change from one PC per household to now one PC per person to work, live, and play,” said Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “HP collaborated closely with Google to optimize our newest platforms, along with curating a superb and secure software and app ecosystem for the best possible experience on Chrome OS devices. As a result, we’re expanding our Chrome OS portfolio with the introduction of the HP Chromebook x2 11 and the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One as users search for devices that help them seek a more personal, or family friendly experience, in today’s hybrid world.

With the new Chromebook x2 and Chromebase All-in-One, we’re thrilled to collaborate with HP to provide more people with the speedy, secure, and simple computing experience of Chrome OS,” said Alexander Kuscher, Director of Chrome OS Software at Google. “Whether it’s having peace of mind that your data is secure or that you’re able to get things done, we’re committed to meeting the needs of our users for work learning, or play, be it at home or on the go.”

Source : Hewlett-Packard

