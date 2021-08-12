HP Chromebook x2 11 powered by Snapdragon 7c compute platform

Hewlett-Packard has today launched its new Chromebook x2 11 the world’s first Chromebook detachable powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform. Equipped with a detachable with 11-inch 2K resolution, 3:2 ratio display, 5 MP front-facing wide vision camera, along with an 8 MP rear-facing camera and the ability to download applications from the Google Play Store, as well as games from the Stadia Streaming Game Service.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 can provide up to 11 hours of battery life and is the world’s first Chromebook detachable with optional 4G LTE; paired with Wi-Fi 5, says Hewlett-Packard. The HP Chromebook x2 is expected to be available beginning in August with the HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Pen included at Best Buy. The device is also expected to be available in October with the pen included at HP.com for a starting price of $599.99.

“The HP Chromebook x2 11 is designed for users that want to stay productive and entertained, with the mobility of a smartphone but the productivity of a bigger, touch-centric device. The ultra-thin and durable CNC aluminum unibody design makes it ideal for an active, mobile lifestyle. The magnetic detachable keyboard and kickstand’s 170-degree positioning allows the device to adjust for the ideal mode to work, create, or share content.

This is the world’s first Chromebook detachable powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform, designed for cloud-based operating systems like Chrome OS for improved power efficiencies, resulting in up to 11 hours of battery life. The Chromebook x2 is also the world’s first Chromebook detachable with optional 4G LTE; paired with Wi-Fi 5. These features mean the device can be as mobile as a smartphone, but with the productivity of a full-featured laptop.”

“The Chromebook x2 11 is the first device of its kind, demonstrating the breakthrough computing experiences made possible through the collaboration between Qualcomm, HP, and Google, and we are proud to enable this innovative design,” said Miguel Nunes, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our Snapdragon compute platforms are designed to power the experiences that consumers deserve like advanced camera capabilities that are perfect for delivering high-quality video conferencing in thin and fanless laptops. With up to 11 hours of battery life, LTE connectivity, and advanced camera capabilities, users can experience great productivity or entertainment experiences from virtually anywhere.”

