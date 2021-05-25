Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform introduced

As well as announcing their new Snapdragon Developer Kit for running Windows 10 on Arm will be available to developers during the summer months of this year. Qualcomm has also unveiled their latest Snapdragon 7c Gen compute platform, during the Qualcomm Snapdragon Compute: Scaling the Mobile Compute Ecosystem Virtual Announcemen. The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 platform will enable entry-level devices to be upgraded with enhanced camera and audio capabilities, integrated LTE connectivity, AI acceleration, enterprise-grade security features, and the long-lasting battery life, revealed Qualcomm. “The addition of Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 to the compute platform portfolio will enable customers to scale device offerings and address user demands.”

“The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform will continue to demonstrate how the Company is revolutionizing laptop experiences. With leading notebook performance, support for multi-day battery life, intelligent AI, integrated LTE connectivity, and advanced camera and audio features, this platform will set a new standard for entry-level consumer, enterprise, and education devices. Devices powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 are Always on, Always connected, so that with the press of a button, users will have access to their device and avoid waiting for notifications or applications to wake up – just like their favorite smartphone. Because of the platform’s cutting-edge efficiency, these experiences do not come at the cost of battery life. The ability to seamlessly switch between trusted Wi-Fi and cellular networks to keep connections highly secure – whether for work, school, or entertainment – is a leading feature among competitive solutions. This capability also allows IT administrators to manage and secure remote devices for their school or enterprise. Devices powered by Snapdragon compute technology are capable of staying in connected standby mode for weeks – rather than hours or days – because of the platform’s power-sipping efficiency.”

“The evolution of the Snapdragon 7c platform brings in many benefits from the Company’s smartphone DNA that users love, including instant-on responsiveness as well as efficient performance. The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform delivers up to ten percent faster system performance over most competing platforms, allowing for smoother browsing and an overall more responsive experience. The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform also enables a pillar of Snapdragon compute technology: support for multi-day battery life. Offering up to 2 times the battery life of most competing platforms, up to 19 or more hours of continuous use, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 will enable end devices to keep users powered whether working on the go, learning from home, or enjoying their favorite entertainment. The platform’s processing power allows users to do more at once, enabling the speed and productivity users deserve.”

Source : Qualcomm : TPU

