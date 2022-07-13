KOKONI plug-and-print family friendly 3D printer

KOKONI is a new family friendly plug-and-print 3D printer created by the engineers and designers at KOKONI Tech the small, compact 3D printer is features a companion application that allows you to easily adjust settings and monitor prints.

Capable of printing at 80 mm/s the 3D printer requires no assembly and offers a versatile printing gallery of objects to get you started before you begin creating your very own. With no complex settings to adjust or set up the 3D printer has been designed to print straight out-of-the-box and offers an affordable way to enjoy the benefits and creativity of 3D printing.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $202 or £150 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Tired of expensive and complicated 3D printers? Wondering how to start as a beginner or how to get kids into 3D printing? Say hello to KOKONI, and all those troubles will disappear! KOKONI makes 3D printing possible for everyone! You don’t need to be a professional artist or designer to get creative with 3D printing. 3D printers are amazing, they can print literally ANYTHING. However, most printers on the market are designed for professionals or people with 3D modeling & DIY skills. The steep learning curve of these printers makes them difficult for beginners or kids. With the KOKONI 3D printer, anyone can easily create fantastic 3D characters or objects. That’s why we invented KOKONI, the world’s-first AI-integrated 3D printer that’s easy enough for everyone.”

If the KOKONI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the KOKONI 3D printer project play the promotional video below.

Family friendly 3D printer

“What you see is what you get. A smart AI algorithm is used to model photographs, without the need for a separate scanner. Just take a picture and upload it via App then KOKONI will automatically generate a model prototype and print it. We’re going to bring you a brand new and amazing printing experience. Create a unique 3D model or avatar by simply snapping or uploading photos to the App, and let your creativity shine! Now, you can make anything from personalized avatars of your favorite anime or movie characters to complex models for art or school.”

