HP Chromebase all-in-one desktop with rotating screen

As well as launching their new HP Chromebook x2 11 powered by Snapdragon 7c tablet, Hewlett-Packard has also launched a new Chromebase all-in-one desktop powered by Intel Core processors supported by up to 16 GB DRAM memory equipped with with up to 256 GB SSD storage. Equipped with a 21.5-inch FHD rotating touch display the Chromebase all-in-one desktop has been designed to provide an “amazing audio and video experience for video calls and online learning”. Thanks to the inclusion of B&O audio, dual 5 W speakers. The HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop is expected to be available beginning in August priced at $599.99.

The features of the HP Chromebase desktop computer system include a 5 megapixel camera with a large sensor to allow for dynamic adjustment from low lighting for higher quality images in any room as well as the ability to easily turn on and off the camera and microphone thanks to the inclusion of a the Privacy Camera Switch to help keep your family safe from unwanted third parties.

“The HP Chromebase AiO features a unique design that is head turning and practical anywhere in the home, with a 21.5-inch FHD rotating touch display. The screen can tilt upwards 20 degrees, and easily rotate 90 degrees from landscape to portrait mode with a simple touch for new ways to experience entertainment and immersive content. Portrait mode allows for better viewing to read, to scroll through lengthy webpages and social posts, or to be more productive when taking notes, or creating and editing documents. And the HP Chromebase AiO’s split screen feature allows for viewing multiple pages simultaneously for enhanced productivity and versatility.”

“”We were excited to collaborate with HP and Google to help deliver this world’s first Chromebase AiO that delivers the evolving collaboration, entertainment, and learning experiences for today’s families,” said Mandy Mock, Intel Vice President and General Manager of Desktop, Workstation and Channel Group at Intel Corporation.”

Source : Hewlett-Packard

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals