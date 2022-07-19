Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50a all-in-one desktop

Anyone searching for a compact all-in-one desktop combining screen, motherboard, processor and hardware in one device may be interested to know that Lenovo has this week unveiled its new ThinkCentre neo 50a 24. Equipped with a vivid TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified 23.8-inch Full-HD display offering wide viewing angles.

Lenovo has equipped the ThinkCentre neo 50a 24 with fTPM-based security, BIOS-level protection and port security enhances protection and has also made available a touchscreen option if needed. The all-in-one desktop will be available to purchase from next month during August 2022 although pricing and availability has not yet been confirmed by Lenovo and you will need to contact Lenovo locally for pricing.

“Built-in security is paramount to business and user protection. ThinkCentre neo 50a 24 includes a Firmware Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (fTPM 2.0) to encrypt data and add extra layer of protection. BIOS-level protection prevents unauthorized access manually or via USB devices, and human presence detection recognizes users through AI-assisted biometric algorithms. The retractable camera only opens when you need it, preventing unwanted privacy breaches.”

All-in-one desktop PC

“Businesses need smarter, collaborative and secure PCs to meet the day-to-day rigors of new modern workplaces,” said Sanjeev Menon, vice president and general manager, Worldwide Desktop Business, Lenovo. “ThinkCentre neo 50a 24 will pave the way for more flexible and fluid spaces, driving new ways of working and creating new efficiencies and opportunities for businesses around the world.”

“Not only designed to enhance the user experience and reduce its environmental impact through the use of responsibly sourced materials, neo 50a 24 is also made to reduce power usage. ENERGY STAR® 8.0 certification ensures maximum efficiency for lower power consumption, and it meets the stringent standards throughout its product lifecycle to meet EPEAT Silver™ certification. Furthermore, customers can opt into Lenovo’s CO2 Offset Service, an optional service4 that helps businesses contribute to specific ecological projects.”

Source : Lenovo

