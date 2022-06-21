Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra compact PC supports 8 displays

Lenovo has this week introduced its new compact workstation PC in the form of the ThinkStation P360 Ultra which will soon be available to purchase priced at $1299. Sporting a compact form factor less than 4L in volume the PC is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor supported by NVIDIA RTX A5000 mobile professional graphics. Other features include the ability to install up to 128 GB of DDR5 memory, and storage comes in the form of two PCIe Gen 4 slots for expandability, up to 8 TB of M.2 storage, as well as support for up to eight displays.

“We are revolutionizing the market with a new desktop workstation that is purpose built to deliver impressive performance in a space-saving form factor that our customers need,” said Rob Herman, Vice President, Workstation and Client AI Business Unit, Lenovo. “The ThinkStation P360 Ultra is one of the most versatile workstations available given its ability to effortlessly tackle today’s most demanding workflows across industries, whether it’s being used by individual professionals or as an embedded technology within an OEM solution”

ThinkStation P360 Ultra compact PC

“Breaking away from the traditional small form factor, the ThinkStation P360 Ultra was designed from the beginning to support high-end professional components – from a size and performance perspective – packing increased capabilities per cubic inch. To do so, Lenovo worked closely with NVIDIA to develop a unique solution to both house the GPU and provide the cooling required to support the RTX A5000 mobile graphics card. Additionally, working with Intel, with a dual-sided motherboard and increased airflow, Lenovo incorporates 12th Gen Intel Core processors, with up to 16 cores at up to 125 watts – a first for Lenovo.”

“Beyond delivering unparallel power and performance in a smaller package – replacing Lenovo’s previous generation small form factor offering, the P360 Ultra offers the flexibility and versatility to meet each organization’s specific workflow needs. An industry-first design positions the motherboard in the middle of the chassis allowing for superior cooling and maximum space efficiency when configuring the workstation.

The new compact PC system offers up to 128 GB of DDR5 memory, two PCIe Gen 4 slots for expandability, up to 8 TB of M.2 storage, and support for up to eight displays. The ThinkStation P360 Ultra is also the industry’s only desktop workstation to come equipped with dual onboard ethernet and Thunderbolt 4 ports for maximum flexibility and I/O expansion. Providing a benefit wherever workstations are embedded as part of a larger complex system, such as MRI machines and interactive kiosks.”

Source : Lenovo

