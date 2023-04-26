Low latency live streaming camera with voice tracking

Videographers and live streamers on the hunt for a camera that can capture and broadcast high-quality video in real-time with minimal delay, you might be interested in a new low latency live streaming camera called the RayBit SC1 which is launched via Kickstarter this month. Whether you’re a content creator, gamer, live event coordinator, or a sports enthusiast, a low-latency live streaming camera will enable you to share your experiences with your audience without missing a beat.

Complete with its own companion application that allows you to manage everything wirelessly the camera can be used either wirelessly or wired to an ethernet connection depending on your preference and set up. Early bird opportunities are now available for the different project from roughly $130 or £105 (depending on current exchange rates).

RayBit SC1 – an all-in-one camera specially designed for all your live streaming needs! Now, multiple smartphones, cameras, or expensive equipment are no longer needed to create exciting multiple-angle video content. With RayBit SC1, you can enjoy the most cost-effective and user-friendly live streaming solution available today, and enjoy an entirely new live streaming experience.”

Low latency live streaming camera

“Now, instead of complicated streaming devices and multi-step recording processes, RayBit SC1 units make the most cost-effective and easy-to-use live shooting solution for personal live streaming users, providing a new streamlined and simple live streaming experience. With the RayBit App, you are the director of the live scene. You can set up to 5 RayBit SC1s recording at different angles simultaneously and use the app to select different video streams for more professional live streaming. Using video streams from different angles with 2.5K stunning footage improves the quality of the live stream, and you can do it with just a few taps on your phone!”

Assuming that the RayBit SC1 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the RayBit SC1 live streaming camera project take in the promotional video below.

“In addition to switching between different video streams, the app can also control multiple live-streaming platforms simultaneously. By linking your device to the network and configuring it, you can easily access the push stream address on the app and copy it to any live streaming platform that supports RTMP or NDI protocol. This way, you can live stream on up to 3 platforms at once and reach a wider audience that helps you build followers and fans faster than ever.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the live streaming camera, jump over to the official RayBit SC1 crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





