Streamplify Hub Deck 5 and live streaming equipment

Streamplify has introduced a new range of live streaming gadgets specifically designed for content creators taking the form of 12 mm thick acoustic panels made with high-density polyester fiber for professional-grade acoustics, mount arm with a one-of-a-kind cold shoe mount rail design for securing cameras, lights, or any other devices, glow light with 4 color temperature modes and 20 brightness levels for customizable lighting and USB Hub with 5 USB ports, individual power buttons for each USB slot and RGB lighting.

“Many streamers have told us how they wished there were affordable options like this from brand-name companies when they first started. That’s the kind of kit we are building: you can have your playground for growing your audience and improving your production, without the massive investment.” Said Nils Klakow, the Head of Brand Marketing for Streamplify.

Live streaming equipment

Ultra-thin Sound Dampening Acoustic Panels

ACOUSTIC PANEL is a slim 12 mm thick panel made of high-density polyester fiber, which reduces over 20 dB of noise and reverberation. Its cutline pattern allows easy customization, and it can be wall-mounted using the included 3M double-sided tape. A desk clamp is also included, making it ideal for use as an acoustic desk panel. The modular clips for cable management keep the space neat and clean.

Keycap-Swappable RGB USB Hub Deck

HUB DECK 5 is a USB hub with 5 USB 3.0 ports and a 2.0 A fast charging port. It features customizable RGB lighting with 11 preset lighting modes, individual power buttons for each USB port, and 7 swappable keycaps. With a 12 V/2 A power adapter and efficient cable management, HUB DECK 5 is ideal for connecting multiple devices simultaneously.

Diffuse Panel Light with Customizable Settings

GLOW LIGHT 14 is a 14-inch panel light with 4 color temperature modes and 20 brightness levels. Its ultra-thin design allows easy desk mounting with the included clamp. The touch panel or remote control adjusts settings for soft, ambient lighting. Built with top-quality materials, it has a CRI ≥90 for natural and vivid lighting. Comes with a mount stand and remote control for convenient use.

Adjustable Mount Arm with Cold Shoe Rail

Effortlessly mount cameras and lights with MOUNT ARM’s cold shoe mount rail. Featuring full range of motion, adjustable cable management, and support for various devices up to 2.5 kg. Maximizing desk space, it extends up to 75 cm with universal compatibility and easy phone mounting. Accessories include a universal microphone clip, ball head adaptor, smartphone holder, and hex key.

Source : Streamplify





