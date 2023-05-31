RayBit SC1 live streaming camera launches on Indiegogo

If you missed the previous crowdfunding campaign for the RayBit SC1 live streaming camera but would still like to take advantage of the early bird pricing. You will be pleased to know that the RayBit Team has taken to Indiegogo for a limited time. Instead of complicated streaming devices and multi-step recording processes, RayBit SC1 units make the most cost-effective and easy-to-use live shooting solution for personal live streaming users, providing a new streamlined and simple live streaming experience.

Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $145 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the purchase price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Typically, achieving multi-angle video shooting or live streaming at home has been a hassle that required multiple phones, multiple cameras and professional live recording equipment. Otherwise, using just one phone or camera necessitates constantly pausing for setup and changing positions to capture multi-angle shots. These methods are time-consuming, expensive, and complicated for personal live streaming and get in the way of creativity and convenience.”

Streaming camera

“Introducing RayBit SC1 – an all-in-one camera specially designed for all your live streaming needs! Now, multiple smartphones, cameras, or expensive equipment are no longer needed to create exciting multiple-angle video content. With RayBit SC1, you can enjoy the most cost-effective and user-friendly live streaming solution available today, and enjoy an entirely new live streaming experience.”

If the RayBit SC1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the RayBit SC1 live streaming camera project check out the promotional video below.

“With the RayBit App, you are the director of the live scene. You can set up to 5 RayBit SC1s recording at different angles simultaneously and use the app to select different video streams for more professional live streaming. Using video streams from different angles with 2.5K stunning footage improves the quality of the live stream, and you can do it with just a few taps on your phone!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the live streaming camera, jump over to the official RayBit SC1 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



