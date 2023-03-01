10 of the best free TV streaming apps for 2023

This guide will show you 10 of the best free TV streaming apps and services available at the moment. Streaming TV has become a popular way to watch your favorite shows and movies without the need for a cable or satellite subscription.

There are many free movie and TV streaming apps available, but not all of them are free. In this article, we’ll take a look at 10 of the best free TV streaming apps that you can use in 2023 to watch your favorite TV shows.

Tubi TV offers a large selection of movies and TV shows, including many popular titles. The app is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and streaming devices. Tubi is available in the USA, unfortunately, it is not available in all countries.

Pluto TV is a free streaming service that offers a wide variety of channels, including news, sports, and entertainment. The app is available on a wide range of devices, including streaming devices like Roku, Android smartphones and tablets and Apple’s iOS devices.

Xumo offers a mix of live and on-demand programming, including news, sports, and entertainment. The app is available on Smart TVs from a wide range of manufacturers including Hisense, Magnavox, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sanyo, Sharp, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs and more. Plus Android and iOS devices and many more platforms.

Crackle is a streaming service that offers a mix of movies and TV shows, including many popular titles. The app is available on a wide range of devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV, plus smartphones, tablets, and more. This free streaming service is not available in all countries, it is available in the USA.

The Roku Channel is a free streaming service that offers a mix of live and on-demand programming, including news, sports, and entertainment. The app is available on Roku devices and a wide range of other devices as well. It offers a range of free TV shows and movies and it is available in most countries.

Originally called IMDb TV, Amazon Freevee is a free streaming service that offers a mix of movies and TV shows, including many popular titles. This app is available on Amazon devices and also on Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and more.

Vudu offers thousands of movies and TV shows things including lots of free content as well as a range of paid content. The Vudu app is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and streaming devices. It is not available in all countries.

Kanopy is a free streaming service that offers a large selection of movies and TV shows, the platform offers a range of classic shows and movies and more. There is a range of documentaries, foreign language movies and shows, and more. The service is free, although you will need to sign up using a library card or university login.

Hoopla is a streaming service that offers a mix of movies, TV shows, and other content, including books, comics, and music. The app is available on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and various streaming devices. It is available on iOS, Android, and Amazon devices.

PBS Kids is a free streaming service that offers a variety of educational and entertaining shows for kids. The app is available in the USA, and it is available on a range of streaming devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets.

We hope that you find our guide on free TV streaming apps useful, there are many to choose from with a wide range of content to suit everyone. If you have details on any good ones that we may have missed, please leave a comment below and let us know. Also, have a look at our handy guide on some awesome free movie streaming apps.

Image Credit: Chauhan Moniz





