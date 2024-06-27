Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 QD OLED WQHD gaming monitor

Phillips has this week introduced a new WQHD resolution gaming monitor to its lineup in the form of the Evnia 34M2C6500. This state-of-the-art gaming monitor is designed to deliver an unparalleled visual experience, making it a must-have for serious gamers, says Phillips have equipped the monitor with a 34-inch curved screen.

Key Specifications: 34-inch curved screen with 1800R curvature

WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440)

QD OLED panels for superior brightness and contrast

Smart Crosshair feature for improved aiming

VESA ClearMR 9000 certification for anti-blur

True 10-bit display for smoother visuals

Ambiglow lighting for a personalized gaming experience

175 Hz refresh rate for seamless gaming

Ergonomic Height Adjustable Stand (HAS)

SmartImage game mode for optimized performance

WQHD Gaming Monitor

The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 is engineered to provide a visually immersive gaming experience. Its 34-inch screen with a 1800R curvature ensures that gamers are enveloped in their virtual worlds. The WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440) combined with QD OLED panels delivers stunning brightness and infinite contrast, making every game look incredibly realistic.

One of the standout features is the Smart Crosshair, which automatically adjusts the color of the crosshair to contrast with the game’s background, enhancing aiming precision. Additionally, the monitor is certified with VESA ClearMR 9000, ensuring minimal blur and smooth visuals, thanks to its true 10-bit display.

Game with Speed and Precision

The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 is not just about visuals; it also excels in performance. The monitor features a 175 Hz refresh rate, ensuring that gamers experience high-speed, seamless gameplay. The Ambiglow lighting feature adds another layer of personalization, allowing the lights to change colors and follow audio and video content, creating a fully immersive gaming environment.

The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 comes with several additional features designed to enhance the gaming experience. The ergonomic Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) allows gamers to adjust the monitor to their most comfortable position, reducing strain during long gaming sessions. The SmartImage game mode is specifically optimized to enhance various gaming genres, ensuring that every game looks its best.

Pricing and Availability

The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 is set to hit the market on June 26th, 2024, with an MSRP of €869,00. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for gamers who demand high-quality visuals and performance without breaking the bank.

The Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 is a catalyst in the world of gaming monitors. With its impressive array of features, including a 34-inch curved screen, WQHD resolution, QD OLED panels, and a 175 Hz refresh rate, it offers an unparalleled gaming experience. Gamers looking for a monitor that combines stunning visuals with high performance will find the Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 to be an ideal choice.

For those interested in exploring other areas, Philips also offers a range of monitors and gaming accessories that cater to various needs and preferences. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a professional, Philips has something to enhance your gaming setup. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of Phillips hardware :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals