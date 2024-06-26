Philips Screeneo UL5 Smart RGB laser projector hits Indiegogo

Transform any room in your home into a cinematic experience with just a simple setup. With the Philips Screeneo UL5 Smart, you can do just that. This ultra-short throw RGB laser projector is designed to deliver vibrant and lifelike visuals, making it the perfect addition to your entertainment arsenal.

Philips Screeneo UL5 Smart Ultra-short throw projection for flexible room setup

Triple RGB laser technology for enhanced color and contrast

Lightweight and portable design

Projects a 100-inch screen from less than two feet away

Android-compatible LuminOS with streaming apps

Suitable for various spaces like living rooms, bedrooms, and patios

Optimizes screen distribution in the household

One of the standout features of the Philips Screeneo UL5 Smart is its ultra-short throw projection capability. This means you can position the projector very close to the screen, optimizing space usage and allowing for flexible room setups. Whether you want to set it up in your living room, bedroom, or even on your patio, this projector adapts to your needs. Imagine hosting a movie night under the stars or turning your bedroom into a cozy theater; the possibilities are endless.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $744 or £632 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

The triple RGB laser technology ensures enhanced color and contrast, providing a wide color gamut that brings your favorite movies, shows, and games to life. The visuals are not only vibrant but also incredibly lifelike, making every viewing experience immersive. Picture watching a nature documentary where the greens of the forest and the blues of the ocean pop with stunning clarity, or playing a video game where every detail is sharp and vivid.

RGB Laser Projector

Weighing in at just 1 kg (2.5 lb), the Philips Screeneo UL5 Smart is lightweight and portable. You can easily move it from one room to another or even take it with you on trips. Despite its compact size, it can project a massive 100-inch screen from less than two feet away, making it a powerful yet convenient option for any space. Imagine the convenience of setting up a large screen for a presentation at work or a family gathering without the hassle of bulky equipment.

The projector features the Android-compatible LuminOS, giving you access to popular streaming services. This means you can easily stream your favorite content without needing additional devices. The vertical orientation of the projector also allows for versatile projection surfaces, so you can get creative with your setup. Imagine projecting a recipe video on your kitchen wall while you cook or displaying a slideshow of family photos during a reunion.

If the Philips Screeneo UL5 Smart campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Philips Screeneo UL5 Smart RGB Laser Projector project check out the promotional video below.

In essence, the Philips Screeneo UL5 Smart is a versatile and powerful projector that optimizes screen distribution in your household. Its ultra-short throw capability, combined with triple RGB laser technology and lightweight design, makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance their home entertainment experience. Whether you’re a movie buff, a gamer, or someone who loves hosting events, this projector offers a seamless blend of convenience and high-quality performance.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the RGB Laser Projector, jump over to the official Philips Screeneo UL5 Smart crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



