Philips Evnia gaming monitors with Smart Crosshair Assist, 180 Hz, HDR10



Philips Monitors has unveiled two new models in its Evnia 3000 range, designed specifically for gaming enthusiasts. The 27″ Philips Evnia 27M2N3200A and 24″ Philips Evnia 24M2N3200A monitors are packed with advanced features such as Fast IPS panels, Full HD resolution, a 180 Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and Smart Crosshair. These features ensure that gamers experience immersive and satisfying gameplay every time.

Lightning-Fast, Lag-Free Action

The Philips Evnia 27M2N3200A and 24M2N3200A monitors are engineered to handle the most intense and competitive games. With Full HD resolution, these displays redraw the screen image up to 180 times per second, resulting in ultra-smooth visuals that enable users to target, aim, and shoot with great accuracy. The Fast IPS panel offers faster response times than standard monitors, reaching up to 1 ms GtG response time in the max overdrive setting.

With a combination of 0.5 ms MPRT and high refresh rates, smearing, tearing, and motion blur are virtually eliminated. This ensures impeccable sharpness and clarity, even in the most dramatic and fast-paced moments. Low Input Lag further enhances responsiveness, minimizing the delay between command input and on-screen execution.

Special Features for Enhanced Gaming

The Philips Evnia 27M2N3200A and 24M2N3200A offer a range of features designed to enhance gameplay. Smart Crosshair assists users’ aiming accuracy, while quick access OSD opens up several options with automatic enhancement effects:

First-Person Shooter mode: Enhances dark scenes so that hidden objects are easier to see.

Enhances dark scenes so that hidden objects are easier to see. Racing mode: Delivers increased color saturation and extra-fast response times.

Delivers increased color saturation and extra-fast response times. Real Time Strategy mode: Includes SmartFrame technology that can highlight specific areas such as a mini-map for targeted size and image adjustments.

With these features, gamers retain the upper hand at all times.

Eco-Conscious Features

In line with Philips Monitors’ commitment to environmental stewardship, the new Evnia 27M2N3200A and 24M2N3200A models incorporate eco-friendly components in their build. The chassis is comprised of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic, and 35% recycled plastic is used in the monitor stands’ feet and top cover.

Eye-Friendly Technology

For gaming to be enjoyable, physical comfort is a must. The Philips Evnia 27M2N3200A and 24M2N3200A are equipped with well-being technologies such as eye-friendly LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free technology, developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue. For additional comfort during long gaming sessions, both models include a height adjustable stand. Users can achieve the optimal sitting position, promoting better posture and comfort during extended gaming sessions. Moreover, the top cover serves as a headphone hook, promoting organization and compactness on gamers’ desks.

Pricing and Availability

The Philips Evnia 27M2N3200A monitor is already available for purchase at an MSRP of £159.99. The Philips Evnia 24M2N3200A monitor will be available from mid-June at an MSRP of £139.99.



