Sony INZONE gaming headsets and monitors officially launch

After details were leaked earlier this week the new range of INZONE gaming headsets, Sony has now officially unveiled the headphones together with upgraded gaming monitors in the form of the INZONE M9 priced at $900 and available sometime during the summer months of 2022 and the INZONE M3 priced at $530 also available sometime later this year from authorized resellers.

Sony INZONE gaming headsets will soon be available to preorder from online retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy as well as available from the official Sony online store with the wireless INZONE H9 headset priced at $300, the wireless INZONE H7 priced at $230 and the wired INZONE H3 headset priced at $100.

“The new line will feature two new wireless headsets, the INZONE H9 with up to 32 hours of battery life and INZONE H7 with up to 40 hours of battery life, along with a wired headset, the INZONE H3. All three models are equipped with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function, allowing users to communicate effortlessly in-game with squad members.

Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming activated by the INZONE Hub PC software reproduces spatial sound out of multi-channel audio signals as the game creators intended. This accurate sound reproduction boosts spatial awareness, enabling the player to precisely hear footsteps and movements. Additionally, with the smartphone app “360 Spatial Sound Personalizer,” headset users can get the spatial sound optimized to their ear shape for truly personalized gameplay.”

Sony INZONE gaming headsets

“Developed from Sony’s expertise in headphone technology, the diaphragms of the INZONE H9 and INZONE H7 both have a unique shape that allow the headphones to reproduce extremely high frequency sounds with high compliance, as well as authentic low frequencies for an immersive gaming experience. Ducts on the housing of the INZONE H9, INZONE H7 and INZONE H3 control and optimize low-frequency sound reproduction for powerful bass that makes deep sounds seem incredibly real.”

Sony INZONE M9 gaming monitor

“The all new INZONE M9 gaming monitor with HDR offers 4K resolution and high-contrast with Full Array Local Dimming for gamers looking for a high-contrast experience when playing games with deep blacks and brightness.

Gamers can also look forward to a 144 Hz refresh rate, IPS and 1 ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time for quick reactions. Additionally, the INZONE M3 gaming monitor provides a high refresh rate of 240 Hz with 1 ms GtG (Gray to Gray) and variable refresh rate technologies, allowing gamers to accurately capture movements of rivals in shooter games.”

Source : Sony

