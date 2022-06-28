New Sony INZONE gaming headsets leaked

Details of a new Sony gaming headset has been leaked this week revealing the company’s latest INZONE H9, H7, and H3 headsets ahead of any official launch. Details on the INZONE H-series headphones have been published by the 91mobiles website providing a glimpse at what we can expect from the new accessories all of which are equipped with 360 spatial sound.

The Sony INZONE H3 is the only wired headphones being launched in the range and features a black microphone STEM attached to the lefty a cup of the headphones. Other features include in LED indicator, a USB Type-C port, NC/AMB (noise-cancelling/Ambient Sound Mode) button, together with a volume scroll wheel situated under the microphone. The INZONE H3 will come supplied with a handy USB splitter cable according to the leaked documentation. The Sony INZONE H7 and H9 gaming headsets are both wireless with the H9 being the flagship headset in the range.

Sony INZONE gaming headsets

The news about the new Sony gaming headsets was leaked by Steve Hemmerstoffer, from Onleaks and will include the INZONE H3, INZONE H7, and INZONE H9 headphones although no details on pricing and availability has been confirmed as yet. Soon as more information is made available via third-party sources or officially confirmed by Sony we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the websites via the links below for more information and images.

Source : TPU : 91mobiles

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals