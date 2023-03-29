Philips 45B1U6900C 44.5 inch monitor with 32:9 SuperWide aspect ratio

If you are in the market for a new monitor and would like to combine multiple screens into one more streamlined system. You might be interested in the new Philips 45B1U6900C 44.5 inch monitor offering a 32:9 aspect ratio. The SuperWide monitor is now available to purchase priced at £940 and offers a curvature of 1500R with viewing angles of 178/178 degrees. The resolution of the new Philips monitor is a Double QHD offering users 5120 x 1440 pixels together with plenty of connectivity as a USB-C dock with an RJ45.

SuperWide monitor

“Instead of having two separate monitors, the Philips 45B1U6900C’s 44.5” screen and 32:9 SuperWide aspect ratio allow professionals to easily open multiple windows side-by-side, without a bezel in the middle dividing the content abruptly. The 32:9 aspect ratio also helps to have an extra-wide perspective for working with timeline-based software such as video or audio editors. In addition, the monitor’s curved VA panel produces wide, 178°/178° viewing angles and crisp, high-contrast imagery, while the 1500R curvature creates an overall more immersive experience.

In addition to USB-C docking, the Philips 45B1U6900C also has many other features that can help professionals complete their daily tasks. These include but are not limited to: DisplayHDR 400 for VESA certified high dynamic range support to reproduce rich, lifelike visuals, a headphone hook to reduce clutter in day-to-day use, and a MultiClient Integrated KVM switch for controlling a two-PC setup on the same monitor with a single keyboard/mouse set. To help users work in almost any ambient light setting, the monitor’s TUV Rheinland Eyesafe RPF 50 certification ensures protection against blue light-induced eyestrain with its ever-present blue light filter on the display.”

Source : Phillips





