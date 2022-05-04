AOC Ultrawide 34 inch 21:9 curved monitor 3440 x 1440 pixels

AOC has introduced a new ultrawide 34 inch curved monitor this month capable of providing an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a handy 65W USB-C connection enabling you to charge your laptops while at your desk without the need for separate power adapters. Priced at £480 the AOC CU34P2C curved monitor is now available to purchase worldwide and is certified with TCO 8.0, EnergyStar 8 and ECMA Eco Declaration.

The monitor offers a 100 Hz refresh rate, Adaptive-Sync and 1 ms MPRT and 4 ms GtG response times, and can be used for both gaming and work offering a contrast of 3000:1 and two 3W speakers and headphone jack.

The CU34P2C features a VA panel that renders lively images with 3000:1 static contrast ratio for inky deep blacks and rich, saturated colours with a wide gamut area (120 % sRGB, 89 % AdobeRGB). With a peak brightness of 300 nits, the CU34P2C can handle bright ambient lighting and indirect sunlight.

Ultrawide curved monitor

“This curved (1500R) ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio features punchy and vivid colours and a very high UWQHD resolution (3440 x 1440 pixels). With the built-in USB-C connectivity, the CU34P2C can charge and power laptops with up to 65 W, while further adding to the screen real estate with the laptop. What is more, the monitor’s 4-port USB hub gives access to devices (such as keyboard, mouse etc.), all connected through a single USB-C cable.”

“Designed to fit modern offices and homes, the brushed aluminium finish of the CU34P2C’s stand beautifully complements its sleek 3-sides borderless design. The monitor comes with a fully ergonomic stand with generous 150 mm height adjustment as well as a wide range of swivel and tilt angles.

The stand can also be fitted with AOC’s VESA-P2 bracket, this way the monitor can fit a miniPC such as Intel NUC’s directly on the stand itself, creating a unique, replaceable all-in-one system. With an internal power supply and cable management built into the stand, the CU34P2C helps users to create a sleek, clutter-free working space.”

Source : AOC

