New Philips 34 inch curved monitor for work and play

Phillips has introduced a new addition to their range of displays announcing the launch of the new Philips 34E1C5600HE curved monitor which has been designed “for all professions, from graphics-oriented fields like photography and CAD-CAM to numbers-oriented fields such as accounting and finance”, says Phillips.

The 34 inch curved monitor offers a UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution with high-density pixel count and 178/178 wide viewing angles. The Philips 34E1C5600HE curved monitor will be available to purchase next month during July 2022 and will be priced at £480.

Phillips curved monitor

” With its 34″ (86.36 cm) high-performance panel, its CrystalClear UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 resolution and its Ultra Wide-Color technology, this monitor offers an exceptionally vibrant and satisfying visual experience. Wide viewing angles of 178°/178° combined with a generous 21:9 format result in greater productivity with plenty of space for side-by-side comparisons, large spreadsheets and comfortable collaboration with co-workers.”

“Beyond its outstanding visual performance, the Philips 34E1C5600HE equips professionals working from home with convenient, intelligent features to support their focus and productivity. For example, video conferencing is now a mainstay of telework and this monitor offers the quality, reliability and security users seek. A built-in 5MP webcam, certified for Windows HelloTM, delivers high quality images while a noise cancelling microphone and 5-watt integrated speakers provide clear communications and optimal interaction. For further peace of mind, the camera’s physical switch ensures user privacy when not in use.”

“Flexible connectivity is an absolute must in today’s workplace, no matter where that may be, which is why the Philips 34E1C5600HE includes an array of convenient features for multi-taskers. For example, MultiView technology allows users to work with several devices simultaneously, while a USB-C connector with power delivery provides an easy, one-cable solution for high-speed data transfer and time-saving power charging at once.”

For more information on the new Philips 34E1C5600HE curved monitor jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Phillips

